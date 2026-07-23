PS6: No more stick drift – Sony patents magnetic TMR sensors

A new patent from Sony Interactive Entertainment describes the use of contactless, magnetic analog sticks. This could allow the Japanese corporation to finally solve the stick drift problem of the DualSense era in the successor to the PlayStation 5, the PS6.

The technology behind the rejection of wear and tear

Sony's patented design replaces the error-prone potentiometers of classic gamepads with TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance) sensors. Because the stick tilt is detected completely without contact, mechanical friction in the sensor component is entirely eliminated. No friction means no wear and tear. No wear and tear means no stick drift.

TMR beats the often-cited Hall-effect alternative in two key areas: precision and energy consumption. The sensors are more sensitive to micro-movements and consume significantly less power. With a wireless controller, every milliampere counts.

Additional mechanics to prevent unwanted play

The patent text reveals further details about the interior of the stick unit. Sony uses a spring-based return system and special guide structures. These prevent the stick from rotating uncontrollably around its own axis when tilted.

The applied force is directly applied to the direction sensor. This reduces mechanical play and ensures a clean zero position.

Historically, this isn't new territory for the company. Early DualShock 3 models used magnetic sensors before switching back to cheaper potentiometers for cost reasons. While the DualSense Edge offered replaceable stick modules, it sold the repair option as an expensive extra. With the PS6, the durable technology has to be built into the standard controller from the start.

As always, a patent is not a final product announcement. Sony often secures technologies years before market entry. However, this move shows that criticism of the DualSense has reached Tokyo. Should the TMR sticks become standard peripherals for the PS6, the tiresome issue of wear and tear repairs will be completely eliminated for buyers. That would be a long overdue quality standard.