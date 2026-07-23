PS6: No more stick drift – Sony patents magnetic TMR sensors

A new patent from Sony Interactive Entertainment describes the use of contactless, magnetic analog sticks. This could allow the Japanese corporation to finally solve the stick drift problem of the DualSense era in the successor to the PlayStation 5, the PS6.
The technology behind the rejection of wear and tear
Sony's patented design replaces the error-prone potentiometers of classic gamepads with TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance) sensors. Because the stick tilt is detected completely without contact, mechanical friction in the sensor component is entirely eliminated. No friction means no wear and tear. No wear and tear means no stick drift.
TMR beats the often-cited Hall-effect alternative in two key areas: precision and energy consumption. The sensors are more sensitive to micro-movements and consume significantly less power. With a wireless controller, every milliampere counts.
Additional mechanics to prevent unwanted play
The patent text reveals further details about the interior of the stick unit. Sony uses a spring-based return system and special guide structures. These prevent the stick from rotating uncontrollably around its own axis when tilted.
The applied force is directly applied to the direction sensor. This reduces mechanical play and ensures a clean zero position.
Historically, this isn't new territory for the company. Early DualShock 3 models used magnetic sensors before switching back to cheaper potentiometers for cost reasons. While the DualSense Edge offered replaceable stick modules, it sold the repair option as an expensive extra. With the PS6, the durable technology has to be built into the standard controller from the start.
As always, a patent is not a final product announcement. Sony often secures technologies years before market entry. However, this move shows that criticism of the DualSense has reached Tokyo. Should the TMR sticks become standard peripherals for the PS6, the tiresome issue of wear and tear repairs will be completely eliminated for buyers. That would be a long overdue quality standard.
And the controller will of course be PS6-only compatible because... reasons
It will 100% run on the PC/be Steam compatible.
It's obvious that Sony no longer wants to push older systems.
No one would complain if Mercedes/BMW/iPhone/Kärcher/Miele whatever included exclusive/new features in their latest device.
This Sony bashing is so annoying. If you don't like a company, the best thing for yourself and your psyche is to simply ignore it and enjoy the alternatives; there are other fish in the sea.
I'm not bashing Sony, that's how it's going to happen, you can be sure of that. I just wanted to mention it. Besides, what does "exclusive features" even mean? They'll block it via software by making it incompatible with older systems, but it will still be able to connect to PCs and smartphones. That's already the case with the DualSense.
That's true... The controller will also cost slightly more than usual.
Furthermore, it is very likely that the PS6 controller will exhibit other errors.
Let's assume the PS6 controller is as they promise.
How much would new USB sticks or repairs cost?
That would potentially mean additional costs.
The cost wouldn't actually matter, but it wouldn't surprise me if they didn't make the components compatible, just like we saw with DualSense back then. A firmware update could easily have made it backward compatible with the PS4 or even the PS3. With a third-party Bluetooth dongle, it worked perfectly fine on those consoles.
If you have a problem with Playstation, switch platforms and leave, nobody is forcing you, not even Sony.
Well Jahn, what can you say? In times like these, there are still fanboys who stand by Sony.