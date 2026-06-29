PS6: Sony rules out hardware sales with high losses

Sony will not cross-finance the PS6 at launch through high subsidies, but will instead require customers to accept rising hardware prices.

The days when console manufacturers massively subsidized hardware costs for years are over. In a recent Q&A session regarding their gaming division, Sony management made it clear that hardware profitability remains a key focus. Rising costs for semiconductors, RAM, and flash memory are forcing the company to rethink its strategy.

Sony emphasized the following: "It is not realistic for us to absorb all the increases in component costs."

The consequence for the PS6 is that if production costs increase, the retail price will rise. Sony points out that previous price adjustments outside of Japan have not dampened demand. The company assumes that gamers will accept the value of the hardware despite the higher price tag. The goal is clearly stated: customers must... "Understanding the value we offer in relation to the price."

The storage crisis is affecting the entire industry

The reason for this strategy lies in the global supply chain. The scarcity of RAM and SSD storage is driving up purchase prices for all market participants. Microsoft has already raised Xbox prices, and Valve has had to adjust its hardware pricing.

Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki predicts that storage prices will remain extremely high well into fiscal year 2027. Under these conditions, an affordable next-gen console is simply impossible. Sony is currently waiting out the situation. Since the number of active users on the current platform is growing, there is no immediate pressure for an early PS6 launch. Totoki stated matter-of-factly: "We have not yet decided when we will launch the new console or at what prices."

For gamers, this means the end of the €399 era for new console generations. The PS6 will be expensive. Estimates range from... at least 1000 EUR fromSony is betting that the community is willing to pay the true value of the technology used, rather than hoping for artificially low entry prices. Anyone wanting high-end hardware at launch will have to dig deep into their pockets. Expect prices far exceeding previous standards.