PS6: Sony faces an unresolved backward compatibility problem for disc owners

The seamless transition to a purely digital PS6 has a major problem: the physics of older physical media. Current industry speculation suggests using a PS5 disc as a unique "master key" to unlock a permanent digital PS6 license.

The disc would be read, the license stored in the PlayStation Network, and the game would then be launched without a physical disc. This would correspond to the Xbox disc-to-digital model, which is due to launch soon. While this sounds like an elegant transition in theory, a closer look at the disc structure reveals a significant technical hurdle.

The Blu-ray copy protection dilemma

Rumors are circulating on Xbox about a project called "Positron / Saluki"For years, Microsoft has reportedly embedded a unique cryptographic identifier into the discs during the pressing of Xbox One and Xbox Series discs. This allows a console to recognize that specific disc. When the user digitally registers the game, the license is transferred within the system along with that disc."

PlayStation apparently doesn't use this method. PS4 and PS5 Blu-rays are manufactured using a standard pressing process. Every disc in a production batch has exactly the same data, sectors, and checksums. The PS5 only recognizes that it's a genuine copy. It doesn't distinguish between copy A and copy B.

A one-time conversion of the disc into a digital license without a unique ID creates a massive abuse scenario. A player inserts the disc, receives the digital activation for their PSN account, and then resells the disc. The subsequent owner would repeat the process. A single purchased disc would generate an infinite number of free digital licenses. Neither Sony nor the participating publishers will accept such a model.

Technical obstacles are being addressed through pragmatic hurdles.

To circumvent this validation problem, Sony was left with only radical options without individual disc IDs. An exchange program, in which physical media are sent in by mail and deactivated by the manufacturer, is logistically complex and unpopular. After all, hundreds of millions of discs are in circulation.

Regular online checks while retaining the physical disc are not a digital transition, but simply the existing DRM model of the PS5. The argument about increasing data volumes is also only partially valid. Even if future PS6 games exceed the capacity of a 100 GB Ultra HD Blu-ray and occupy 200 GB of storage, the disc already primarily serves as an installation and license key. The data is stored entirely on the NVMe SSD anyway.

The most realistic option for physical backward compatibility therefore remains an external drive or the existing disc drive, which could serve as a minimal concession to the planned disc phase-out. Sony has repeatedly demonstrated in the past how supposedly failed legacy hardware is repurposed – just think of how the PlayStation Move, which had been largely abandoned due to a lack of experience, was resurrected years later as a stopgap solution for PS VR.

The most pragmatic solution is therefore already available. Sony is completely saving the development costs for a dedicated PS6 drive and simply continuing to use the modular infrastructure of the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro. The separately available PS5 drive serves on the PS6 merely as a backward compatibility workaround for existing discs. This allows the company to market support for older discs as a customer-friendly concession without having to release new physical media for the PS6 era. Those who want to play older discs on the new console can continue to use the existing drive as an external expansion – as long as it's still in production. New content, after all, only exists in digital form.

The PS5 remains the drive of the future.

Should Sony completely eliminate the cost of external drives for the PS6, a drastic change is looming. The manufacturer could simply point out that the existing PS5 hardware will remain available for the physical library. This would mean the end of the smooth transition for used game enthusiasts. The hardware architecture of the PS5 discs places strict limits on a purely software-based, one-time unlock.

Disc-to-digital unlocking via PS5 media is technically impossible without an individual disc ID, without risking massive losses due to piracy and gaps in the used market. Owners of physical PS5 games should be prepared for the fact that using their collection on the PS6 will absolutely require an additional physical disc drive.

In the end, Sony delivers its usual irony: They've only announced the end of discs for new games – not the end of the disc drive itself. Or the PS5 will have to remain as a media player on the TV stand.