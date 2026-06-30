PS6 strategy: Sony boss Nishino hints at next-gen handheld

Sony is planning a hybrid ecosystem for the upcoming console generation that will move the PlayStation experience from the living room to mobile devices without any loss of quality.

CEO Hideaki Nishino confirmed this during an investor meeting. The strategy aims to no longer position PlayStation as a mere alternative to the PC, but to secure market share through proprietary hardware experiences and changing usage scenarios.

Moving away from a purely living room focus

The traditional living room TV screen is losing relevance as the primary gaming platform. Internal Sony data shows a shift towards personal monitors. The introduction of in-zone peripherals like monitors and headsets was the first step in addressing these changing usage patterns. The next generation will extend this approach to the core hardware, focusing on a seamless transition between stationary and mobile use.

Nishino's statements align with reports from the supply chain indicating two separate hardware SKUs for the PS6 in 2027. In addition to a traditional home console, a handheld version is in development. Developers will already encouragedOptimizing software for aggressive power-saving modes is no coincidence. The mobile version is intended to outperform the Xbox Series S in terms of performance, especially with hardware-accelerated ray tracing. However, pure computing power is worthless on mobile devices without efficiency.

The $999 Dilemma of Next-Gen

The biggest hurdle for this strategy lies in the production costs (Bill of Materials). Recent industry leaks quantify the increase in pure manufacturing costs for the PS6 architecture to almost $200 compared to the PS5 launch.

The main drivers are stagnant cost curves for wafer areas and more expensive GDDR7 memory. Since Sony no longer wants to heavily subsidize hardware, a final customer price of up to $999 for the top model is looming. How Sony intends to position a mobile derivative competitively at these prices remains unclear. A handheld device requires expensive, specialized APUs and cooling solutions in a very compact space. That costs money.

Sony is abandoning the dogma of the home console. For gamers, this means maximum flexibility in the medium term, but at a historically high price. Anyone wanting to experience the next generation at launch should expect hardware prices comparable to those of high-end gaming PCs. The handheld will not be a cheap add-on, but an integral, expensive part of the platform.