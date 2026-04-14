PS6 strategy: Sony is apparently planning a two-pronged model starting at €400

Sony is expected to release the PS6 in two hardware versions to cater to both tech enthusiasts and price-conscious mass-market customers simultaneously. This is made possible by the improved scalability of games, which compensates for differences in hardware performance.

While the high-end model is targeting the €700 mark, a more affordable entry-level version for around €350 to €400 is intended to force the final transition from the PS4 era. A new PlayStation handheld will also be released at the same time.

High-end vs. mass market

The information from the current Broken Silicon Podcast This paints a clear picture of an economic necessity. Sony faces the problem that production costs for chips manufactured using 3nm or 5nm processes, as well as complex cooling solutions, are constantly rising. A single console that is both technologically groundbreaking and priced for the mass market is considered virtually impossible to produce in the next generation.

The enthusiast model (~$700): This device aims to close the "tech gap" that many gamers felt was missing when transitioning from the PS4 Pro to the PS5. The goal is hardware that delivers the feel of a $1.500 PC. The focus here is on massive ray tracing performance and dedicated AI cores.

This device aims to close the "tech gap" that many gamers felt was missing when transitioning from the PS4 Pro to the PS5. The goal is hardware that delivers the feel of a $1.500 PC. The focus here is on massive ray tracing performance and dedicated AI cores. The Budget Variant (~$350-$400): This is purely about market share. An aggressive price below the PS5 launch price is intended to entice the remaining millions of PS4 users to upgrade.

AI and ray tracing instead of pure resolution

A key criticism of the current generation is its often lacking identity; many titles feel like graphically enhanced PS4 games. PS6 This is intended to end this "cross-gene swamp".

According to the leaks, the technical priority is shifting away from mere teraflop numbers towards systemic improvements. Increased use of AI (PSSR 2) is intended to make NPCs behave more believably and game worlds appear less static. Furthermore, ray tracing will no longer function as an optional graphics mode with frame rate losses, but will instead define lighting and interaction within the game world as a fixed standard.

The "GTA 6" factor and the end of the hard drive

A crucial factor in the success of the more affordable model will be its software bundle. A budget PS6 bundled with "GTA 6" could be the ultimate system seller. Strategically, this means the end of support for older hardware. Sony needs to raise the minimum standard to allow developers to move beyond the limitations of the PS4-era mechanical hard drives (HDDs). Only when the new generation's installed base is large enough can studios design games that natively require SSD speed and AI processing capabilities.

Despite the logical market strategy, this approach carries risks. The industry has already seen with the Xbox Series S that weaker entry-level hardware can slow development, since games have to run on both systems. Sony would have to ensure that the "smaller" PS6 only compromises on resolution and detail, but offers the same CPU and AI features to avoid fragmenting the game logic.

Furthermore, the claim of a “$1.500 PC value” at half the price is more marketing rhetoric than technical reality, since consoles, through optimization and subsidization, are more efficient but rarely actually twice as expensive as their market price.

For gamers, this development means the end of predictable pricing. While the budget model theoretically makes getting started with the next generation affordable, anyone wanting to experience the full technological potential (true next-gen ray tracing and AI) without compromise will have to expect to pay €700 or more. The era of the "one-size-fits-all" console at a fixed price of €500 is likely over for good.