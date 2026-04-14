PS6 strategy: Sony is apparently planning a two-pronged model starting at €400

Sony is expected to release the PS6 in two hardware versions to cater to both tech enthusiasts and price-conscious mass-market customers simultaneously. This is made possible by the improved scalability of games, which compensates for differences in hardware performance.
While the high-end model is targeting the €700 mark, a more affordable entry-level version for around €350 to €400 is intended to force the final transition from the PS4 era. A new PlayStation handheld will also be released at the same time.
High-end vs. mass market
The information from the current Broken Silicon Podcast This paints a clear picture of an economic necessity. Sony faces the problem that production costs for chips manufactured using 3nm or 5nm processes, as well as complex cooling solutions, are constantly rising. A single console that is both technologically groundbreaking and priced for the mass market is considered virtually impossible to produce in the next generation.
- The enthusiast model (~$700): This device aims to close the "tech gap" that many gamers felt was missing when transitioning from the PS4 Pro to the PS5. The goal is hardware that delivers the feel of a $1.500 PC. The focus here is on massive ray tracing performance and dedicated AI cores.
- The Budget Variant (~$350-$400): This is purely about market share. An aggressive price below the PS5 launch price is intended to entice the remaining millions of PS4 users to upgrade.
AI and ray tracing instead of pure resolution
A key criticism of the current generation is its often lacking identity; many titles feel like graphically enhanced PS4 games. PS6 This is intended to end this "cross-gene swamp".
According to the leaks, the technical priority is shifting away from mere teraflop numbers towards systemic improvements. Increased use of AI (PSSR 2) is intended to make NPCs behave more believably and game worlds appear less static. Furthermore, ray tracing will no longer function as an optional graphics mode with frame rate losses, but will instead define lighting and interaction within the game world as a fixed standard.
The "GTA 6" factor and the end of the hard drive
A crucial factor in the success of the more affordable model will be its software bundle. A budget PS6 bundled with "GTA 6" could be the ultimate system seller. Strategically, this means the end of support for older hardware. Sony needs to raise the minimum standard to allow developers to move beyond the limitations of the PS4-era mechanical hard drives (HDDs). Only when the new generation's installed base is large enough can studios design games that natively require SSD speed and AI processing capabilities.
Despite the logical market strategy, this approach carries risks. The industry has already seen with the Xbox Series S that weaker entry-level hardware can slow development, since games have to run on both systems. Sony would have to ensure that the "smaller" PS6 only compromises on resolution and detail, but offers the same CPU and AI features to avoid fragmenting the game logic.
Furthermore, the claim of a “$1.500 PC value” at half the price is more marketing rhetoric than technical reality, since consoles, through optimization and subsidization, are more efficient but rarely actually twice as expensive as their market price.
For gamers, this development means the end of predictable pricing. While the budget model theoretically makes getting started with the next generation affordable, anyone wanting to experience the full technological potential (true next-gen ray tracing and AI) without compromise will have to expect to pay €700 or more. The era of the "one-size-fits-all" console at a fixed price of €500 is likely over for good.
Bin ich (50) eigendlich der Einzige, dem das ganze mit der Playstation 6 (pro) nicht mehr interssiert…
With estimated production costs of $750 (rumored), such prices will likely only be possible with subsidies.
And of course, without a drive.
Benjamin Sa, who says that 🤣🤣😂
Definitive!
Somehow I have the feeling that an upgrade from the PS5 Pro to the PS6 will be like the upgrade from the PS5 Pro to the PS5.
When they release the handheld, all new games will/should run on it, so the PS5 will essentially continue to be the basis for development.
I'm currently playing Cyberpunk in 4k with path tracing, and I think that graphically, even in the PS6 era, this unfortunately won't be surpassed.
That's definitely not going to happen; they're not making the same mistake as the Xbox Series S.
It's coming:
– the PS6 without a disc drive
– a retrofittable drive, perhaps one that is technically compatible with the PS5 design
—and a handheld that won't be called PS6. More likely something like PS Vita 2.
In this context, "low budget" refers to a handheld device, not a separate console.
Even though I don't know if the rumor is true, I find it quite plausible. GPUs, SSDs, and RAM are expensive. CPUs aren't, and they need to be the same, or at least similar, in both versions for everything to remain playable. Graphics can be scaled; we see that clearly enough these days. Especially since backward compatibility with a handheld is supposed to be a given anyway. So it doesn't have to end up like Microsoft's experience.
It's unlikely they'll make the same mistake as Microsoft. One device + drive + handheld. There won't be any more hardware. Maybe a Pro version mid-generation…
Just keep using the PS5 for years to come!
Why a PS6 S then?
Because, as Crimson Desert vividly demonstrates, the CPU is a bottleneck. The installed CPU is 7 years old and no longer up to date.
It was already so great with the Series X and Series S 🙄
Well, let them do it, then my PC will stay up-to-date longer because all games have to run properly even on the weakest consoles on the market 🤷🏻♂️