PS6 and rising RAM costs: Samsung expects market saturation by 2028

The gaming industry continues to face the pressure of massive price increases and shortages of memory components, forcing developers to implement increasingly drastic optimization measures. While current forecasts indicated a crisis extending beyond 2030, industry giants like Samsung are now revising their internal expectations to 2028. This could have an optimistic impact on the launch of the PS6 and Xbox Helix.

Strategy change among memory manufacturers

The current market situation is characterized by a paradox: While demand for DRAM – both in the form of standard DDR memory and specialized High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) – is currently exploding, manufacturers are already preparing for the end of the boom.

According to a report in the Daily Chosun zufolg to Samsung anticipates that supply chain balance will be restored significantly sooner than pessimistic long-term forecasts suggest. Specifically, this means that manufacturers are already critically re-evaluating their expansion plans for new factories.

Additional capacity beyond existing projects is hardly being considered anymore. The industry fears overproduction should demand decline due to hyperscalers and AI applications, or should the so-called "AI bubble" burst. Furthermore, the unpredictability of short and irregular delivery cycles makes long-term investment security more difficult.

Resource scarcity as an incalculable risk

Despite cautious production planning, external factors could delay the end of the crisis. Conflicts in the Middle East are currently leading to a shortage of critical resources such as helium and bromine, which are essential for semiconductor manufacturing. These raw material shortages could cause the memory shortage to last longer than Samsung's internal models currently predict.

This situation is already having a noticeable impact on the gaming industry: PC shipments are declining, and game developers are increasingly focusing on the technical optimization of their software, as hardware resources become more expensive and scarcer.

Impact on the next console generation

The tense situation in the storage market likely has a direct impact on the hardware roadmaps of Sony and Microsoft. Under the current conditions, a delay of the next console generation seems likely. PlayStation 6 and the Xbox Helix – unavoidable.

Expert assessments suggest that a market launch delay of just one year is a realistic scenario. This would give manufacturers time to wait for the memory market to stabilize without completely jeopardizing their release plans. It's a compromise intended to ensure both the economic viability of hardware production and availability for end customers.