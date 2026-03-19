PS6 and Xbox Helix: Take-Two CEO does not expect delays due to hardware crisis

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, predicts a timely launch of the next-generation consoles, PS6 and Xbox Helix, despite tight markets for storage components. This contradicts current analyst estimates that consider a delay of Sony and Microsoft's hardware to 2028 or 2029 possible. And if anyone can make informed predictions, it's the CEO of one of the largest gaming publishers.

Assessments of the PS6 market launch

The discussion about the PlayStation 6 and Xbox Project Helix release windows is heating up. A global crisis in memory and storage components is the main driver. MST International analyst David Gibson flagged a likely PS6 delay back in January. Bloomberg backed this in February with reports suggesting Sony might push the launch to 2028 or 2029. Supply chains are failing.

Zelnick considers these concerns unfounded. In an interview with The Game Business, he stated that Take-Two does not foresee any impact from component availability on console deliveries to the market. As head of one of the world's largest publishers, Zelnick typically has insight into the general timelines of hardware manufacturers in order to coordinate software releases such as the upcoming "GTA 6".

The role of hardware costs

Rising component costs and semiconductor shortages are fueling these concerns. Manufacturers can't lock down BOM expenses. Microsoft confirmed at GDC 2026 that alpha dev kits for the next Xbox are set for a 2027 rollout. Despite this, neither platform has a locked release date. The margins are thin.

Zelnick's statement suggests that the supply chains for Sony and Microsoft are stable enough to meet the previously targeted timeline – presumably the end of 2027. He failed to confirm any technical specifications; his assessment focuses solely on the logistical feasibility of hardware distribution.

The current situation reveals a clear contradiction between financial analysts, high-ranking CEO assessments, and industry insiders. While market observers don't expect new hardware before 2028, Take-Two is fueling hopes for a 2027 release. For consumers, this means that planning certainty for the next generation remains low until Sony and Microsoft present binding roadmaps.