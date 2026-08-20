PS6 and Xbox Project Helix: $1.000 price tag threatens market launch

A launch price of $1.000 for the PS6 and Xbox Project Helix would cause combined sales of the next console generation to plummet by up to 38 percent within the first five years. This is the conclusion of a recent market study by analysts at Ampere Analysis.

$3,4 billion loss for the market

Rising component prices – especially for RAM, NAND flash memory, and manufacturing wafers – are currently driving up hardware costs for Sony and Microsoft significantly. At a price point of $1.000, not only does the base of console sales shrink drastically, but the market for software and subscriptions would also decline by at least 12 percent by 2031. This equates to an estimated revenue loss of $3,4 billion compared to a typical launch price of $700.

Manufacturers can hardly postpone the generational change. A delay beyond 2028, as recently suggested by Sony, is out of the question. impliedThis would jeopardize firm contracts with contract manufacturers. Sony, for example, has already secured capacity for the 3nm process at TSMC. Two alternatives remain:

Massive cross-subsidization of hardware, offset by even more aggressive monetization in the digital ecosystem or price increases for subscription services.

Changing the form factor away from pure graphics performance.

Form factor as a lifeline

Both Sony's plans for a parallel PS6 handheld and Microsoft's approach of blurring the lines with the PC ecosystem through Project Helix reflect this change in strategy.

According to current information, the PlayStation 6 will be accompanied by a fully-fledged handheld device that functions as an independent ecosystem without slowing down the home console in terms of performance. Microsoft is pursuing a similar approach with Project Helix, bridging the gap between traditional consoles and open PC systems.

For gamers, this trend means the end of the classic, affordable console. Anyone wanting high-end hardware in their living room will either have to pay PC prices or accept the shift towards purely digital subscription models and tiered hardware concepts. The transition to the next generation will be slower and more expensive than ever before.