PS6 and Xbox Project Helix: Analysts predict starting prices from €750

According to industry experts, the next generation of consoles will be significantly more expensive than its predecessors, with entry-level prices ranging from €750 to €1.000 for high-end models of the PS6 and Xbox Project Helix being within the realm of possibility.

The analysts from Circana, Kantan Games, and NYU are reacting to the recent PS5 Pro price increase to 900 EUR in 2026. Driven by rising raw material costs for memory chips (DRAM/NAND), geopolitical trade conflicts and hardware competition from the AI ​​sector, entry into the next generation is expected to be 50% above the 2020 level.

Cost explosion in hardware components

The economic environment for Sony and Microsoft has fundamentally deteriorated since the launch of the current generation. According to Joost van Dreunen, a professor at NYU, the costs for DRAM and NAND memory have increased by 80 to 90 percent since the beginning of 2026.

A key factor here is the boom in data centers for artificial intelligence. These are consuming capacity at chip manufacturers and memory module producers, driving up prices for consumer hardware. Additionally, tariffs and unstable supply chains in Asia are putting further strain on manufacturers' calculations.

The recent widespread price increases for the PS5 are being interpreted by experts like Dr. Serkan Toto (Kantan Games) as a tactical move. Sony has significantly raised prices in early 2026 to offset future currency fluctuations and increases in material costs.

Buffer strategy: The high starting price gives Sony leeway to advertise with "offers" later if the market situation eases.

The high starting price gives Sony leeway to advertise with "offers" later if the market situation eases. Luxury item status: Analysts agree that console gaming is losing its mass-market character and evolving into a high-priced luxury hobby.

Spending 1.000 euros on a PS6 is no longer taboo.

While the PS5 and Xbox Series X launched at €499 in 2020, the new benchmark for the PS6 and Xbox Project Helix at a minimum of €750. For premium versions with larger storage or higher processing power, analysts consider the €999 mark to be entirely realistic. However, Mat Piscatella of Circana emphasizes that due to market volatility, the release windows (2027 to 2028+) remain subject to change.

For buyers, this development means the end of "subsidized hardware." Previously, manufacturers often sold consoles at a loss to make money through software sales. With prices ranging from €750 to €1.000, purchasing hardware becomes a long-term investment. Gamers should expect that the next generation will either be purchased later or that financing models (subscriptions including hardware) will become the norm to lower the barrier to entry.