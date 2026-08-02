PS6 and Xbox future: Speculation about the final demise of the disc drive

Sony has decided to abandon physical media from 2028 onwards. This could also affect a potential disc drive, meaning the PS6 might not even have that option.

Industry reports and rumors had previously painted a completely different picture. As things stood, a modular design was considered likely, allowing the PS5's external disc drive to also be used with the next generation of consoles. However, new discussions circulating in the rumor mill are now completely calling this backward compatibility for physical media into question.

Sony versus Microsoft

At the heart of the current debate is Digital Foundry The question remains how the two market leaders will handle their customers' physical game collections. While unconfirmed reports suggest Sony might make a clean break and design future hardware purely digitally, Microsoft is reportedly considering the exact opposite approach internally.

Original plans from Microsoft apparently envisioned maintaining backward compatibility of existing Xbox discs on future consoles via an optional external drive. This is now said to be... Disc-to-Digital program have become.

Should Sony actually eliminate physical media from the PS6 without replacement, this would have a direct impact on user behavior. Many gamers would be forced to keep their PS5 set up just to maintain access to their disc library built up over years. The resale value of cartridges and discs would thus drop to zero for the next generation.

Digital margin beats customer loyalty

From an economic perspective, the move to a purely digital console is logical for hardware manufacturers. Digital distribution via the PlayStation Store or the Xbox Games Store almost completely eliminates logistics, production, and intermediary costs. Furthermore, the platform owner controls pricing without competition from the used market.

For the end customer, however, the removal of the drive means the loss of ownership rights to the purchased software. A purchased digital game can neither be lent nor resold. Microsoft's theoretical approach of continuing to serve existing customers via an external drive primarily serves to increase the barrier to switching to the competition and to leverage the existing Xbox library as a binding mechanism.

Until Sony presents concrete specifications for the PS6, all scenarios remain theoretical speculation. Those who currently own a large disc collection don't need to panic. The PS5's modular system already demonstrates how manufacturers can manage the transition. While completely abandoning optical media would maximize Sony's profit margins, it would likely trigger further customer protests in the current market.