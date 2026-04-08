PS6: Why the DualSense 2 controller is becoming a hindrance

Sony has built itself a golden prison. What was marketed in 2020 as a major immersive offensive is now proving to be a technological legacy it can't shake. The current debate on the Broken Silicon podcast highlights this dilemma: the DualSense controller is no longer a bonus, it's a requirement that's suffocating Sony with the PS6 hardware.

The burden of backward compatibility

Anyone designing the controller of the future today has to deal with the baggage of the past. Sony has embedded adaptive triggers so deeply into the system architecture that abandoning them would undermine the value of the PS5's library. But the reality looks bleak.

Users like Tolki bring it up in this Podcast: Aside from "Astro's Playroom," almost no title utilizes its full potential. Sony is trapped. They must support this complex hardware to maintain compatibility, while developers have long since moved on. Proprietary tech without adoption is dead weight.

Outside of first-party studios, there's a creative standstill. Third-party manufacturers often implement haptic effects merely as a bothersome chore. The result is hardware that's expensive to produce and prone to failure. In competitive shooters, haptic feedback is disabled anyway. Anyone who wants to win doesn't need an artificial barrier between reflex and shot.

When immersion becomes a physical strain

The discussions are no longer just about the "feeling," but about the physical consequences. The podcast cites "Metro Exodus" as a cautionary example. While the tactile experience is immense, the consequences are sobering. "His finger was actually getting tired with some of the weapons." I can wholeheartedly agree with that, provided that after three hours of mechanical resistance, the tendonitis leaves the finger with enough strength to even use the stylus. If an input device tires the user, the design has failed. A controller should be a bridge, not a barrier.

Nevertheless, Sony seems to be feeling the urge to take the lead. The podcast speculates about new "gimmicks" like haptic face buttons. The idea: different feedback depending on whether you jump on sand or stone. But skepticism prevails. “You're adding like a failure point to the controller.” Every additional component is another gear that can jam in the gearbox. Who needs tactile buttons if the mechanism breaks down after three months?

DualSense 2 Controller Concept: Sony continues to drag along the complex mechanics.

The desire for evolution rather than playfulness

The community is not calling for a new vibration revolution. The direction is clear: “Give it a longer battery life, make it more durable.” You want a battery that can last a normal gaming session without needing a charging cable. But the feature trap has snapped shut. Sony has to decide whether they have the courage to sacrifice mechanical complexity for longevity, or whether they will... DualSense 2 Controller finally overloaded with even more questionable technology.

Innovation is not an end in itself. If the hardware stifles the fun through fatigue or defects, it has failed. Sony faces a choice: surprise fans with genuine quality or unleash another hardware flop that, in the end, only "Astro Bot" will truly benefit from.

Those who confuse innovation with mechanical complexity end up building not a tool for players, but a fragile exhibit for the display case.