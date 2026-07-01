PS6 & Xbox Helix: Developer warns against $1000 consoles

The upcoming console generation around PS6 and Xbox Helix will exacerbate the economic crisis in the gaming industry and lead to massive studio closures and layoffs, instead of delivering better games.

This is the prediction of experienced AAA developer Del Walker (whose credits include Naughty Dog and Rocksteady) in light of recent hardware reports. Rising manufacturing costs for the PlayStation 6 and Microsoft's Project Helix threaten the... Selling prices exceeding €1.000 to drive – without any added value in terms of play.

Technical complexity stifles creativity

New console hardware doesn't lower development costs; it drives them up exponentially due to added complexity. Walker, who has worked on heavyweight titles like "The Last of Us Part II Remastered" and "Batman: Arkham Knight," warns against a fatal misconception: More power primarily means more effort in asset creation and optimization. The games themselves don't become more entertaining as a result.

The problem lies in the removal of technical limitations. Historically, the best gameplay mechanics arose from the necessity of circumventing hardware limitations. Without these limitations, AAA productions suffer from inefficiency and require gigantic budgets. As costs rise, publishers' risk appetite decreases. The result is stagnation in gameplay, waves of layoffs, and studio closures.

The next generation of consoles will cause more bloodshed. The cost of game development has never gone down when a new console arises, it always just adds complexity, cost, and dev time, but are the games truly more enjoyable? Debatable.



Limitations are where the best magic... https://t.co/0WmHPHcEIy — Del (@TheCartelDel) June 29, 2026

The fear of tasteless design

To secure the nine-figure budgets of modern productions, games today must be palatable to every market participant. Walker draws a comparison to food: if it has to appeal to everyone, it can't be spicy or sweet – it will remain tasteless.

This watering down of gameplay is already evident in current productions. Puzzles in titles like "God of War: Ragnarök" are solved automatically by companion monkeys within seconds, so as not to frustrate any player. Ubisoft's monotonous open-world formula also often serves only to justify the gigantic development costs to the buyer through sheer volume. Increased processing power will further accelerate this trend toward low-risk clones.

The hardware dilemma of manufacturers

Postponing the next generation into the next decade, as Walker has demanded, is economically impossible. Sony and Microsoft are too deeply involved in development. Nevertheless, the industry is facing a wall. The global shortage of GDDR7 memory and semiconductors is drastically increasing production costs. Sony's Orion APU for the PS6 and Microsoft's even larger Magnus chip for the Project Helix PC hybrid system are extremely expensive to manufacture.

The official price of recently showed Valve's new Steam Machine (€1.039 without controller) where the journey for high-end architectures is headed. Manufacturers will be developing the consoles. subsidies are barely available anymore can.

When the PS6 and Project Helix break the €1.000 mark, gamers will no longer be buying an optimized gaming rig, but rather a closed PC at a premium price. As long as publishers respond to this budget increase with gameplay stagnation and risk-free, generic games, there is simply no reason for PS5 or Xbox Series X owners to upgrade. Graphical nuances don't justify four-figure purchase costs.