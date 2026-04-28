PS6: Aiming for ten times the ray tracing performance and path tracing at 60 FPS

According to current analyses, the upcoming PS6 is expected to offer up to ten times the ray tracing performance of the standard PS5, thus enabling smooth path tracing. While the pure rasterization performance is estimated to increase by a factor of three, it is primarily the optimization work of developers like Codemasters that is responsible for a massive technological leap in lighting calculations.

This prediction is based on technical analyses from Digital Foundry and a GDC presentation by Codemasters, which already demonstrated successful path-tracing implementations with stable frame rates on the PS5 Pro.

Path tracing as the new standard through "ORCA" optimization

Until now, path tracing – the physically accurate simulation of light rays – was considered the domain of high-end PCs. However, a demonstration by Codemasters at GDC 26 shows that, thanks to the research of the EA SEED team (“ORCA”), the PS5 Pro can calculate F1 scenarios in 1080p (scaled to 4K via PSSR) at around 40 FPS.

These optimizations reduce the frame time from 42,32 ms to 23,36 ms. Since the PS6 Based on the dedicated RDNA 5 architecture, which was designed from the ground up for these loads, achieving the 60-FPS mark with active path tracing is considered a realistic goal for the next generation.

The hardware data suggests an uneven distribution of the performance increase:

Ray tracing performance: A tenfold increase compared to the base PS5.

A tenfold increase compared to the base PS5. Grid performance: A 3-fold increase in scenarios without intensive ray tracing.

This focus underlines Sony's strategy of defining graphical brilliance not through raw resolution alone, but through complex lighting models.

The bottleneck: CPU limitation due to handheld support?

Despite the GPU's superiority, concerns remain regarding game depth. Reports from insider KeplerL2 suggest that Sony is planning a companion handheld. Should support for this mobile device be mandatory for developers, the handheld's weaker CPU could become the lowest common denominator. This would hamper progress in areas such as physics simulation, AI complexity, and AI crowd density, as these workloads barely scale with resolution and are directly tied to processor power.

For buyers, the PS6 marks the end of "ray tracing lite" solutions. We're moving towards hardware that, for the first time, enables photorealistic lighting without the previously typical slideshow-like frame rates. However, those hoping for massive leaps in physics or the number of NPCs should keep an eye on the CPU issue – a potential handheld requirement could act as a bottleneck here.