PSBlackout: Why this boycott against Sony is also a complete waste of time

A worldwide online campaign is calling for people to abandon PlayStation consoles as a protest against the end of physical game media in 2028. However, a closer look at the figures, user behavior, and the organizers' backgrounds reveals the campaign's virtual ineffectiveness. It's getting more and more absurd!

Self-interest disguised as consumer protection

That ausgerechnet It's no coincidence that "Does It Play?" is calling for this boycott. The platform finances its existence by testing and documenting the offline playability of physical disc versions. If the plastic disc disappears in 2028, the project will simply lose its business model. The call for protest is therefore primarily about its own survival.

Consumer protests and petitions are perfectly legitimate expressions of discontent. Just like the accompanying petition But this strike, too, suffers from complete ineffectiveness. A corporation makes decisions based on figures and sales figures, not on social media campaigns.

0,2 percent of users are not striking; they are saving Sony money.

The timeframe chosen by the organizers, from August 23rd to 30th, does not affect the company in any significant way. No releases from Sony's own development studios are scheduled during this period. A short-term cessation of use is unlikely to have any measurable economic impact on Sony.

The PlayStation Network boasts over 120 million active accounts. The petition against the abolition of physical media garnered approximately 345.000 signatures within a month. This represents exactly 0,2 percent of the total user base. The situation looks even bleaker when users who don't even own a PlayStation are excluded.

Even within its own community, enthusiasm for the major counterattack is muted. While frustration over the disc ban is immense, resistance quickly falters when it comes to personal consumption habits. Switching off the console for a week is unlikely to cause Sony any sleepless nights – especially since most protesters will be back at the front of the digital queue for the next major release.

"Wanna make a difference? Sell your PS5. Or do this stupid, pointless blackout when GTA drops. But y'all won't." Kyle – X-User

The plan fails due to the reality of one's own behavior. The planned seven-day abstinence requires discipline that doesn't exist in gaming culture. As soon as the usual evening routine kicks in or friends go online, the good intention vanishes. The console is switched on.

Background noise, nothing more

The temporary shutdown actually saves Sony operating costs. The network's server infrastructure utilizes flexible cloud capacity from Amazon Web Services. If data traffic decreases due to fewer active users, the systems automatically scale down. Even if the number of active users drops temporarily, the cloud infrastructure scales accordingly. Therefore, the protest is likely to save Sony only minor operating costs rather than exert any significant economic pressure.

The trend toward digital distribution is long since established and irreversible. On the PlayStation platform, only about 15 percent of software sales are now on physical media. So far in 2026, only seven retail titles in the US market have surpassed 100.000 units sold. These sales figures have long since rendered physical media obsolete.

Consumer protest is their right, but it doesn't change market realities. Anyone wanting to force Sony to back down would have to permanently forgo its hardware and software. That's not going to happen. The boycott will fizzle out on August 31st as mere statistical background noise.

Those who demand that Sony finally take the community seriously should themselves present realistic demands and credible actions. A one-week "blackout," which is highly unlikely to noticeably affect either strategy or sales, therefore comes across less as a serious boycott and more as symbolic protest within the community itself.