PSN age check hysteria: Grow up already or go back to playing Game Boy

Some gamers act like they’re donating a kidney for a round of "Helldivers 2." It’s just the digital equivalent of a cinema age check. The PSN Age Check is finally here. Sony is simply enforcing existing legal mandates.

One has to seriously wonder if some in the community are living in a soundproofed bubble of nostalgia and mistrust. In the comments, they're ranting about "total surveillance" and "international socialism" because Sony – incidentally, one of the last major players – is finally establishing legal safeguards. What does that have to do with a simple age verification? What is merely intended to provide legal certainty is, for others, the beginning of the end of freedom – it couldn't be more dramatic.

In Great Britain, such systems are already in use and are being rolled out step by step. For users, this is usually a quick, uneventful process in everyday life, and lo and behold: the Empire still stands and you can still play games here without the local SAS kicking down the door or MI5 hacking into the chat. Anyone who predicts the downfall of Western civilization over a simple ID check clearly has no other problems in life.

Nostalgics of anonymity

It’s always the same math. A corporation adjusts to reality, and professional skeptics smell a global conspiracy. Sony is just implementing the Online Safety Act and similar global standards. This fact is conveniently ignored. People act as if losing anonymity is a sacrilege.

The fact is, the days of hiding behind a fake birthdate are over. Users like K4ll3 posing as digital freedom fighters because they hate a five-minute verification process is ridiculous. If you can't handle being identified, go back to the Game Boy. Nobody cares who you are as long as the batteries are charged. Get over it.

The game of fear

The argument about data privacy is particularly amusing. We feed social networks with every detail of our private lives, let algorithms dictate our shopping habits, and carry microphones in our pockets. But woe betide Sony if they want to ensure that ten-year-olds aren't exposed to adult content in voice chats – then suddenly the red line is crossed.

This isolated instance of mistrust is simply an over-affirmation of one's own ego. Verification via Yoti is a standard procedure, not an intelligence agency interrogation. Anyone who speaks of this as a "Pandora's box" is clearly exaggerating and conflating technical verification with comprehensive surveillance.

Actually, Sony's belated change of heart is a blessing. If the verification hurdle leads to the most toxic loudmouths – who usually have a problem with rules of any kind anyway – giving up and migrating "to the high seas" – meaning, into the insignificance of piracy – the PSN will gain massively in quality. It's not communism when a platform enforces house rules to avoid billions in legal fines. It's simply sound economic sense. Anyone who calls this a "noose" tightening probably has a problem with their own maturity rather than with Sony's security policy.

At the end of the day, the fuss is nothing more than a storm in a teacup. The majority of players will quickly complete the scan, curse for a couple of minutes, and then get back to playing. What remains are a few loud nostalgics who have missed the boat on the modern online world and are selling their isolation as heroic resistance. Sony is simply playing the long-overdue bouncer for a club that has deserved ID verification for years. Those who routinely flash their ID at every bar before the first pint is poured can only smile wearily at the German drama surrounding digital age verification. If you want to stay out, fine—the air is certainly better inside without the paranoid shouting.

While in German forums people are still folding their tinfoil hats and predicting digital doom, ID checks are already a relaxed, normal occurrence for me, without any unpleasant aftertaste. You're waging an ideological trench war over a minor legal matter that won't even affect you for the time being. Anyone who still believes in 2026 that simple age verification is a coup d'état should perhaps trade in their controller for an analog board game.

Important notesThe views expressed in this article are the personal opinion of the author. They do not necessarily reflect everyone's point of view – and are intended to stimulate discussion.