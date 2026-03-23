PSN shutdown by 2026: Has the new name already been decided?

Sony Interactive Entertainment is completely phasing out the "PlayStation Network" branding by September 2026, apparently replacing it with the simple brand name "PlayStation." According to Sony, the era of the "PSN" abbreviation will officially end in autumn 2026.

Sony has already informed developers that the term "PlayStation Network" must be removed from all menus, marketing assets, and technical documentation, as shown here. berichtetInitial indications suggest that the change has already been made on the official websites and that there will be no cryptic new name. The digital infrastructure will henceforth simply be referred to as "PlayStation," finally blurring the line between hardware and service.

The rebranding has already begun quietly.

What seems like a major announcement has actually been implemented gradually by Sony since the end of 2025. A look at the web archive shows that the website formerly known as "PSN Service Status" was already in operation in December 2025.PlayStation Service Status"was renamed. Any mention of the "Network" was removed.

Sony is thus paving the way for a future in which the ecosystem is no longer seen as a separate appendage of the console. The goal is monolithic brand management: anyone who buys a game, subscribes, or plays online simply uses "PlayStation".

Farewell to the iconic abbreviation: Sony will remove the PSN branding from all system menus by September 2026.

The facts about the changeover

The change is a purely cosmetic and strategic process with no technical disadvantages for users. Nevertheless, the impact on brand communication is massive.

The most important key points:

Date: Full completion by September 2026.

Full completion by September 2026. Developer obligation: From autumn 2026, all new titles must use the name “PlayStation” instead of “PSN” for online features.

From autumn 2026, all new titles must use the name “PlayStation” instead of “PSN” for online features. Continuity: Existing accounts, purchases, trophies and friend lists will remain technically unchanged.

Existing accounts, purchases, trophies and friend lists will remain technically unchanged. Keywords: Despite its removal, "PSN Down" remains the biggest obstacle to communication as an established search term for outages.

Strategic background

The "PSN" brand dates back to 2006, when online gaming was purely a console function. In the age of PC ports and mobile apps, the word "Network" seems like a technological relic. Sony is following the market trend toward simplification. Microsoft already took this step in 2021 when "Xbox Live" was officially renamed "Xbox Network"—Sony is now going a step further and dropping the word "Network" altogether.

The demise of "PSN" is a logical step. Sony is clearing out the naming clutter. For you as a player, nothing changes technically, but the message is clear: PlayStation is no longer a device you place under your TV, but a service provider. The rebranding is an admission that the hardware is now merely the gateway to a digital ecosystem. A pragmatic, strategic move that streamlines the marketing gimmicks.