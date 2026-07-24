PSN outage halts open beta of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

The PlayStation Network has been experiencing server outages since noon today, coinciding with the launch of the first open beta for "Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls". Players on PS5 and PC are reporting widespread login errors and dropped connections.

Error code WS-116486-6 and PSN requirement on the PC

PlayStation 5 users will encounter an error code when attempting to log in. WS-116486-6 The system is confronted with a message indicating a connection problem with Sony's central servers. PC players are equally affected by the outage. Since Sony requires an active PSN connection for the Steam test phase of "Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls," the application fails to launch on PC just as it does on consoles. Servers are down.

Reports of outages on analytics platforms like Downdetector rose sharply starting around noon German time. The official PlayStation support website was also temporarily unavailable or experiencing timeouts.

Developers refer to Discord instead of an official all-clear.

While PlayStation Support's official social media channels have yet to comment on the cause, the Marvel Tokon development team responded via X. In a statement, the team confirmed the login and network issues and directed affected players to their Discord server for future updates.

To our Tokon Warriors,



We're aware that some PlayStation players are experiencing login and network issues. Our team is actively investigating the problem and working to identify the cause. We'll share updates as soon as we have more information.



Thank you for your patience... — MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls (@MARVELTokon) July 24, 2026

Some users report successful logins after multiple attempts, suggesting intermittent availability of the authentication servers. A stable network is currently out of the question. It remains a matter of luck.

This acute problem highlights the vulnerability of cross-platform online constraints. When PC ports for purely network-based validations are coupled to a proprietary console backend, any local server outage creates a global blockage. This outage not only affects console players but cripples the entire PC testing experience.

The reliance of external PC releases on Sony's PSN servers proves to be a direct single point of failure when disruptions occur. Players will need to be patient until Sony stabilizes the authentication servers. Once logged into a game, players should not voluntarily end their session.