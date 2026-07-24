PSN offline: Error codes NP-104602 and WS-114119-7 cripple servers [Update]

Update: In the meantime reports Sony has also officially confirmed that all its services are offline. This includes:

Account Management

Games and social networks

PlayStation Video

PlayStation Store

PS Direct

A small taste of the digital future, in which it will no longer be possible to start any games.

OriginalThe PlayStation Network is experiencing a worldwide server outage today, which has been ongoing since early afternoon. Affected services include login, the PlayStation Store, license validation, and online multiplayer on PS4, PS5, and the mobile app.

Authentication error locks digital game library

Two specific system messages confirm the server-side blockage. Error code NP-104602 aborts attempts to save game data to the cloud or synchronize trophies. Message WS-114119-7 prevents communication with Sony's authentication server clusters.

The result is a harsh blow for users of digital content. Without successful token verification, the system refuses to launch digitally acquired licenses. Multiplayer titles remain stuck on the loading screen. Those who only own games as downloads will have no access to their library if the certification authority fails. Physical discs without an online connection will continue to function.

Discrepancy in the status displays

Sony's official dashboard status page reported full operational readiness during the incident. Portals such as Dysfunction At the same time, Reddit recorded tens of thousands of user reports of failed connection attempts.

The uncertainty is reflected in the user reactions. Besides memes and spam posts, some users are speculating about external causes. One user pointed to a previous outage at Microsoft Azure as a possible trigger. Currently, there is no evidence of a direct connection. The majority of those affected are simply reporting blocked friend lists and unreachable servers in titles like Call of Duty or EA Sports FC.

Sony did not disclose details regarding the exact server capacity or the specific causes. Local interventions on the user's side – such as restarting the router or changing DNS settings – were ineffective, as the blockage originated on the server side.

A failure of this magnitude once again highlights the structural risk of purely digital ecosystems. If the validation infrastructure at the platform operator fails, their own hardware becomes locally worthless. Console owners are completely powerless at that moment. DRM systems require constant availability. If this availability breaks down, the system shuts down.