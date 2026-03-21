PSN Offline? Users report massive outages — Error code: NP-104602

The PlayStation Network (PSNSince the evening of March 21, 2026, the platform has been experiencing significant access problems worldwide. All core functions of the platform are affected, from store access to online multiplayer.

User reports and platform data confirm widespread instability of the server infrastructure. The disruption not only affects the login process but also interrupts ongoing services on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and the PlayStation App.

Technical barriers and error codes

The technical problems center on two specific error messages. The code NP-104602 primarily occurs when attempting to perform cloud synchronizations or sync trophy data. Simultaneously, the error WS-114119-7 blocks communication with the authentication servers, preventing access to digital licenses and the PlayStation Store. This severely limits platform availability.

The official PSN status page It shows no failures yet, but Portals like Allestörungen The error messages show a steep curve. Sony has not yet issued a detailed statement regarding the cause of the problem. Affected users cannot resolve the issue locally, as it appears to be a server-side problem.

While the official status page is up and running, users are already up in arms on Allesstörungen!

A Reddit user writes: "Yeah, I can't start a party with friends. The message 'Something went wrong, please try again later' appears." Another user adds: "It's not working for me. I can't see the friends list or play the online modes of the show."

Others, however, seem to be only partially affected: “COD won’t let me play, but Arc Raiders invites me in.”

Therefore, the timeframe for the full restoration of services is unclear, especially since there is no indication of upcoming maintenance work of this scale. PSN services will remain unstable until further notice.

Anyone who doesn't have their games on disc is simply out of luck tonight. But even that's no longer a guarantee. Is PSN working for you, or are you also having problems with the servers?