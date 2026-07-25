PSN offline, common sense too: Those who rejoice after the outage won't be saved by the disc either.

A few hours of radio silence on the PlayStation Network are enough to reliably trigger the usual reflexes in the comment sections. The digital ecosystem briefly stutters, and immediately the physical media faction forms a triumphant victory parade.
"Insert the disc and continue playing." salty It is evident in the comments, laced with a spiteful satisfaction towards all those who purchase their software without a case. This spiteful self-assurance is the result of a profound misjudgment.
The naive notion that owning a disc grants immunity from the shortcomings of publisher infrastructure is a relic from 2005. The Sony server outage may have been disruptive, but it by no means lays the foundation for a disc revival. It merely reveals how incomplete many users' understanding is of how modern software architecture works.
The plastic disc as an expensive license key
Today's physical data storage medium is not a self-contained game. It is a slightly decorated plastic license certificate. Its abolition is the result of numbers and facts. Nothing more, nothing less.
Anyone who believes that buying a disc means acquiring a functional, self-contained product misunderstands the realities of game development. The data on the disc is rarely a finished game, but often just a rough draft. What good is a playable version 1.0 if, without the obligatory day-one patch, it suffers from save game bugs, incomplete content, and a broken frame rate? Today, the physical disc no longer delivers the finished product, but merely the foundation. The actual playability only matures on the publisher's servers.
The supposed advantage of the physical faction evaporates the moment a game requests a connection to the mothership. Without a server connection, Call of Duty is reduced to a useless plastic shell. EA Sports FC locks essential modes. Fortnite doesn't even exist without a network. Those who sing the praises of independence in the comment sections simply overlook the fact that even Blu-ray, in the event of central disruptions, serves only as an expensive paperweight.
Differentiation beats blanket panic
The recent system outage was by no means uniform across the board. This distinguishes the technical reality from the simplified logic of forum experts.
Whether a digital library remained usable depended on specific configuration data: Was the console set as the primary device? Were the licenses cached locally? Were they purely single-player titles? Thousands of users with digital libraries continued playing throughout the afternoon without any restrictions. They didn't need a drive or any physical media on their shelves.
The debate is ideologically charged on both sides, even though the facts are clear. A disc offers limited protection during local license checks of purely offline games. Nothing more. It protects neither against server shutdowns nor against DRM mechanisms or incomplete data sets on the disc itself.
The real problem is centralization.
Focusing on the distribution medium distracts from the real core of the problem. The issue isn't the download itself. The problem is the increasing, inescapable dependence on centralized authentication systems.
Platform operators have designed their architecture in such a way that rights management, cloud saves, trophy tracking, and network services are deeply intertwined. If one node fails, the entire system becomes unstable. This architecture, often extending beyond Sony's own servers, affects digital buyers when license servers malfunction, as well as disc owners whose games require permission before launching or whose multiplayer mode is disabled.
Anyone celebrating this PSN outage as a personal triumph of their own purchasing decision hasn't grasped the principles of the modern games industry. We no longer own games in the way that 1998 marketing suggested. We purchase usage rights. The debate about whether these rights are verified via an optical drive or Wi-Fi is a sham discussion designed to distract customers.
A hopeless religious war
The holy war between disc advocates and digital buyers is a debate at the elementary school level. While users accuse each other of making bad purchases, publishers are gradually consolidating their complete control over the availability of their software.
A brief server outage isn't proof of the plastic disc's superiority. It's the price paid for a video game culture that prioritized convenience over digital sovereignty and is now surprised when the switch is flipped server-side. Stop trying to justify the plastic casing. This outage isn't a victory for the disc crowd, but a well-deserved wake-up call for years of complacency.
Important notes: The views expressed in this article are the personal opinion of the author. They do not necessarily reflect everyone's point of view – and are intended to stimulate discussion.
I have 1.5TB of digital games on my PS5 Pro and 8TB of digital games on my PC, so you can play them all offline without any problems.
I was only able to start the new Tokon around 23 pm.
By the way, the servers are down because Amazon's servers were hit by a missile, so please file your complaint with Trump and Benzos.
I remember how I used to download patches for Gothic 1, The Witcher, and other games from the developers, publishers, or third-party websites. Sony's refusal to offer this option is simply consumer-unfriendly. Regulations similar to those for app stores should be established to ensure users aren't so dependent on the platform, forcing it to become more open.
I put in my disc and play without internet; I don't care if the internet goes down.
Peter Erlmeier: I start a digital game even without internet, you won't believe it, but I can actually play it!
Marcus Ueberbach, if you can read, a digital game doesn't work without the internet.
Peter Erlmeier, what nonsense! I once had no internet for a month and could play everything without any problems. Except for the games that needed a server. Yesterday I was able to play without any problems too.
If your internet ever goes down, that would be the least of your problems. Please take care of your record player; it's stuck, and in a permanent loop.
I simply won't be buying Sony's next console. Let's see how Xbox develops. It would definitely be a good move if they don't discontinue discs 👍🏻
Thomas Novak, exactly, MS, who were already planning to do this and whose games are hardly ever completely on disc anymore, won't scrap them 🤣
Let's see about Domenic Schneider 😉
Thomas Novak, keep dreaming. They've contributed a lot to the fact that hardly anyone buys physical Xbox games anymore with Game Pass... Go to a retail store; the condom shelf is bigger than the Xbox games shelf at Media Markt and the like... Then there are the strong sales of digital Xbox consoles compared to the ones with a disc drive... With the Xbox, there wouldn't even be a huge outcry... But go ahead and switch, switch.
Ramón Huston, I have no idea which Media Markt you were at 😂
I don't know of any Media Markt in my area that has more than 5% physical merchandise compared to Sony and Nintendo. Name your Media Markt that has a similarly large selection to its two competitors... I'm curious 🤣
Sorry, but this article is complete nonsense. Even today, PS5 discs typically contain more than just a license key. If you spent 20 seconds more researching, you'd see on doesitplay that a large 90% of PS5 games are playable offline without a day-one patch. This isn't some relic from the past; it's still standard practice for physical PS5 discs. It's rather sad how such rubbish is being spread.
Hooray for 20-second research. You check that the disc doesn't explode after insertion and that the start screen loads. Congratulations. Just because you can launch a game in its unpatched, original state with broken performance, bugs that corrupt save files, or missing content doesn't mean you own a finished product. In most cases, you own the unfinished shell of a construction site.
As soon as the first server check for multiplayer mode takes effect, important modes are blocked online, or the title is simply unplayable without the 40 GB patch, the legend of the "independent disc" collapses.
Look at the industry heavyweights instead of clinging to statistics that define "playable" as simply loading a menu. Anyone who still doesn't grasp the difference between a bootable disc and a fully functional game in 2026 perfectly illustrates the point this article makes.
Niklas, my colleague Planet is right. Doesitplay tests and reports in great detail. Their current PS5 statistics look like this: 66% of games are perfectly playable, with only a few minor, insignificant bugs. Back in the offline days, games also had minor and sometimes even major bugs, and they could still be played without any problems. Nobody cared. There were no patches back then. So this isn't anything new. For another 17%, a download/patch is recommended, but the games are still completely playable and fully functional on the disc. This goes far beyond what you described as "you can load the menu."
However, I'm not talking about multiplayer games, as it's clear that the disc won't save you there.
For all the love of nostalgia: Back then, games were released as finished cartridges because there was simply no way to fix mistakes. To use that as a license for today's sloppy publishers is too simplistic.
If a third of all titles on disc are faulty or incomplete without an internet connection, you can't simply dismiss it with "That's how it always was." The difference is fundamental. In the past, a bug was considered inevitable; today, it's the calculated outcome of an industry that has shifted production to the internet.
The fact that we don't even have to discuss multiplayer titles highlights the limit. Anyone who buys a game for €80 shouldn't have to turn a blind eye to flaws just so the game can be considered "playable" without a server.
No, he didn't. You just swallow it and parrot it like lemmings, joining the rest of the torch-wielding mob in a line, hurling yourselves straight into the abyss of blame because some idol on social media dictated it and hammered it into your brains. Your perspective and, above all, your handling of it is not only short-sighted, it's downright negligent, and only towards yourselves.
Sony couldn't care less what you think or how you choose to express or handle this in the future. Therefore, they will remain silent and wait it out, as their sole interest as a company is your hard-earned money, and nothing else.
Individual needs? Not a chance.
Your current collecting habits? Think again.
The best thing about the whole propagated, let's call it very cautiously "matter" of the past few weeks is that you yourselves, in addition to the prevailing or created economic aspects, have significantly contributed to it by constantly pursuing your favorite hobby in search of the next bargain and used item offer, and now you loudly complain that causality and consequence are unavoidable facts.
Before we can welcome and tolerate you all again on the next home Playstation in 2028, the confrontation with reality will follow after the impact on the ground of facts.
I'm just parroting what's being said on social media? I have no idea what you're getting at; I'm simply speaking from my experience with physical media and relying on sites like doesitplay. I also never said I was boycotting the PS6, because nobody knows anything about that yet. We have to wait and see how things develop.
Despite all the negative, poetic opinions from your ranks, it's truly impressive that you're still keen to report on PS5.
I find the post exaggerated, populist, and factually questionable. My predecessors agree, but hey, of course we have no clue and our opinions are completely wrong; you are the law…
Professionalism begins with mere functionality, and it goes far beyond that. If someone is satisfied with an unfinished version 1.0 that somehow starts offline, that's their personal minimum standard. From a technical standpoint, a game without a day-one patch, with a broken frame rate and missing modes, is simply not a finished product. Anyone who mistakes the ability to load a menu for a functioning game is setting the bar extremely low. My standards are different.
Have a nice weekend, I'm off work now!
Even back then, there were plenty of bugs in the finished cartridges. That's a fact. It's possible that patching has led to more sloppy work today, but the 66% of PS5 games tested by doesitplay are practically on par with the cartridges of yesteryear. They're all in perfect working order, with no missing modes and no major bugs. No broken framerates or anything like that. You can buy these games physically without hesitation and play them perfectly offline without any patches. This has nothing to do with the bar being set extremely low, because the bar isn't set low for these games. With the remaining 17%, you still have the option of playing through them without any problems. There are no game-breaking bugs. Your statements show me that you've never actually researched the condition of the physical media on doesitplay. They provide very detailed information about almost every game. Such research is essential if you want to be a good, objective journalist. It doesn't help anyone if you make such false statements, which others then repeat and therefore only buy digitally.
As long as it is more convenient and comfortable from the (short-term) perspective of radicals, regardless of their orientation, to shout their unreflective opinions online and proclaim them as the sole reality with a right to exist, these existing patterns will continue to be used.
Articles like this speak to the middle ground and reason, and are representative of the fact that our species, as a majority, is fundamentally capable of thinking further and negating dangerous half-knowledge with proven facts.