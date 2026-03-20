PSSR 2.0 saves Silent Hill f and ends the flickering debacle

The PS5 Pro's AI upscaling has taken a significant leap forward with the recent firmware update to PSSR 2.0. Following "Alan Wake 2," "Silent Hill f" is now also demonstrating its true potential, correcting the massive visual glitches that drew criticism at launch.

When the PS5 Pro was released at the end of 2024, the promise was grand: 60 frames per second with image quality that rivals native 4K. But the reality in titles like "Silent Hill“The results were sobering in light of the great promises. While the PS5 Pro generally delivered better performance, the upscaling caused some new problems, which is why some developers withdrew it.”

The first version of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution often suffered from severe shimmering on fine edges and unstable textures. The dense vegetation in 1960s Japan, in particular, appeared grainy and uneven. With the current system update to PSSR 2.0 Sony is now delivering the urgently needed technical correction here as well.

Massive increase in image stability and detail fidelity

The switch to PSSR 2.0 is not just a minor update, but a complete overhaul of the reconstruction algorithms. In the misty alleys and wooded areas of "Silent Hill f," it becomes clear how much more stable the image now appears. Where previously fine grasses and leaves blurred into a pixelated mess when moving, the structures now remain defined.

Elimination of image noise: The disturbing pulsing of the indirect lighting (RTGI), which in the release version often appeared as a permanent noise filter over the image, has been almost completely eliminated.

The disturbing pulsing of the indirect lighting (RTGI), which in the release version often appeared as a permanent noise filter over the image, has been almost completely eliminated. Sharper textures through mipmap adjustment: The developers are using the new PSSR model to resolve textures at a distance more sharply, without creating the dreaded aliasing.

The developers are using the new PSSR model to resolve textures at a distance more sharply, without creating the dreaded aliasing. Superiority over the basic model: The image quality in the 60-FPS mode of the PS5 Pro now visibly surpasses the native 4K display of the quality mode (30 FPS) of the standard PS5.

Ghosting during fast movements has been particularly problematic. PSSR 2.0 utilizes a more efficient temporal processing of individual frames. The result is significantly clearer motion sharpness that remains stable even during hectic escape sequences.

PSSR 2.0 Tech Check: In Silent Hill Sony's new AI upscaling eliminates the annoying edge flickering.

The necessary step towards perfection

Let's be clear: PSSR 2.0 is exactly what we expected at the console's launch. The first version often felt like a beta phase at the paying customer. “Silent Hill f” serves after “Alan wake 2“This now serves as a prime example that the PS5 Pro's hardware wasn't the problem, but rather the software intelligence behind it. While upscaling solutions like FSR 3 often struggle with artifacts, Sony's PSSR 2.0 is now dangerously close to the gold standard of Nvidia's DLSS.”

Overall, the immersion is no longer broken by technical flickering. In a horror game that thrives on its oppressive atmosphere, a clean image is not a luxury, but a necessity. The PSSR 2.0 update is a must-download for PS5 Pro owners. In "Silent Hill f," the distracting artifacts of the first PSSR stage have almost completely disappeared.

Anyone who hesitated due to previous image instability can now buy without hesitation. The console finally delivers what buyers paid the premium price for: a crisp, smooth experience without the graphical compromises of the past.