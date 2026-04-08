PSSR 2 turns Cyberpunk 2077 into a technical monster on PS5 Pro

The long-awaited PS5 Pro update for Cyberpunk 2077 Digital Foundry's initial technical review was particularly impressive thanks to the implementation of PSSR 2 and massively enhanced ray tracing effects. While the frame rate climbs to up to 90 FPS in Performance mode, the new "RT Pro" mode delivers a level of visual density previously reserved for PC.

The conclusion: CD Projekt Red efficiently utilizes the hardware resources of the Pro console to eliminate the glaring image quality weaknesses of the base PS5 (caused by FSR 2.1).

Raytracing Pro: The Console Maximum

The new "Ray Tracing Pro" mode is the centerpiece of the update. For the first time on consoles, almost all relevant RT features are activated simultaneously:

RT shadow: Both for the sun (sharp contact shadows in the distance) and for local light sources.

Both for the sun (sharp contact shadows in the distance) and for local light sources. Skylighting & Emissive Lighting: Buildings and the undersides of bridges appear more three-dimensional through correct light blocking; neon signs cast real light on the surroundings.

Buildings and the undersides of bridges appear more three-dimensional through correct light blocking; neon signs cast real light on the surroundings. RT reflections: However, these are selective on the Pro console. They primarily focus on car windows and highly reflective bodywork (Clear Coat). The less expensive Screen Space Reflections (SSR) is still used at street level.

In Performance Mode, the game aims for a smooth 90 FPS display, thanks to AI-powered upscaling technology. PSSR 2 The image remains significantly sharper and more stable than with the old FSR algorithm.

According to Digital Foundry, PSSR is superior to FSR 2.1 in almost every scenario, especially with fine details and moving objects. The only odd thing is that the update still includes a manual switch between PSSR and FSR, which experts say has no practical use since PSSR delivers the visibly better result.

CPU limits and pop-in

Despite the PS5 Pro's GPU power, some familiar issues persist. In extremely dense areas like "Dogtown" (Phantom Liberty), the frame rate can still drop on the Pro console, as the CPU limit of the console is reached. Furthermore, the update couldn't completely fix the aggressive object pop-in during fast driving, as this is deeply rooted in the game's engine structure.

For PS5 Pro owners, this update is a must-download, available starting today. The improved image stability offered by PSSR is described as transformative. While RT Pro mode (30/40 FPS) offers the best visuals, the hybrid RT mode at 60 FPS is the sweet spot for most players. CDPR delivering such significant technical upgrades years after release sets a new standard for long-running console support.