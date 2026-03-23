PSSR 2: Sony optimizes PS5 Pro upscaling specifically for the living room

PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) technology is not merely a copy of PC upscalers, but is specifically trained on the viewing habits of console gamers and their seating distance from the television.

In an in-depth technical interview with Digital Foundry, system architect Mark Cerny revealed that Sony, in the development of PSSR 2 One crucial factor is prioritized: the physical distance between the player and the screen. While the industry has long tried to find universal algorithms for all screens, Sony is now focusing its AI optimization on psychovisual perception in the living room context.

Distance determines error perception.

The technical challenge in upscaling – that is, increasing a low internal resolution to 4K – lies in avoiding image errors (artifacts). Cerny stressedthat the assessment of these errors depends massively on whether one is sitting 60 centimeters in front of a monitor or three meters away on the couch.

A typical PC gamer immediately notices the slightest blurring in textures or aliasing on sharp edges. From the distance of a typical console player, these details fade into the background. Instead, temporal artifacts become immersion killers: the dreaded flickering of power lines, vegetation, or fine grids in the distance is extremely distracting on a large TV screen during movement.

Targeted AI training instead of "One Size Fits All"

Cerny raises the valid question of whether machine learning models need to be trained differently when the target device is a television. The answer seems to be a clear yes. Focusing on the console scenario results in clear technical priorities for PSSR:

Stability over sharpness: PSSR is primarily intended to guarantee image stability during motion. A stable image without pixel flicker appears higher quality from a distance than an oversharpened image with artifacts.

PSSR is primarily intended to guarantee image stability during motion. A stable image without pixel flicker appears higher quality from a distance than an oversharpened image with artifacts. Reconstruction for large areas: On 65-inch displays and larger, upscalers need to handle filling gaps differently to create a homogeneous overall image.

On 65-inch displays and larger, upscalers need to handle filling gaps differently to create a homogeneous overall image. Computing power efficiency: If the AI ​​"knows" which details the human eye cannot resolve at a distance of three meters anyway, the computing power of the GPU can be used more effectively.

In direct comparison to Nvidia's DLSS, which has to cover an enormous range from notebook displays to ultrawide monitors, Sony PSSR can target the closed ecosystem of For PS5 crop.

For PS5 Pro buyers, this news is crucial. It means that PSSR won't necessarily try to win against PC enthusiast setups in still-frame comparisons. Instead, image quality will be optimized for how we actually consume games: relaxed on the couch.

The added value lies in the visual consistency. Anyone previously annoyed by flickering edges in titles like Silent Hill or "Star Wars Outlaws" will find a solution in PSSR 2 that eliminates precisely this "image noise." Sony isn't using AI here for mere benchmark numbers, but for a smoother, more cinematic experience in the living room.