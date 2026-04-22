Qinchuan Finale: Where Winds Meet concludes Hexi Saga on April 29th

Everstone Studio's Qinchuan update brings the final chapter of the Hexi expansion and prepares the ground for the next major content drop in "Where Winds Meet".

The free Hexi add-on will end on April 29th, when players enter the new region of Qinchuan. Following the massive scope of the previous chapters, this release marks the conclusion of a journey that has integrated nearly 20 new sub-regions into the Wuxia open-world RPG since March.

The end of a mammoth expansion

With the release of Qinchuan, Everstone fulfills its promise to establish the Hexi region as the game's largest content block to date. Those who have spent the last few weeks in Liangzhou Anyone who has spent time with the game knows that the focus has recently been heavily on challenging boss fights. The Heng Blade has proven particularly decisive in this regard: the weapon is almost entirely designed for counter-attacks, forcing players to perfectly read their opponents' timing instead of just blindly attacking.

We can expect a similar design philosophy in Qinchuan. The new trailer already suggests that vertical exploration and story conclusions will be the focus, as we prepare for the post-Hexi era. Although Qinchuan marks the end of the current saga, the next major goal for the community is already clear: the Imperial Palace.

New mechanics: Early teasers suggest stealth passages and escape scenarios that could stand out from the previous open-field gameplay.

Early teasers suggest stealth passages and escape scenarios that could stand out from the previous open-field gameplay. Weapons resupply: The dagger introduces a new type of weapon, which is presumably significantly more agile than the bulky Heng Blade.

The dagger introduces a new type of weapon, which is presumably significantly more agile than the bulky Heng Blade. Date speculation: Since the project was announced at the Game Awards, June 5th (Summer Game Fest) is the most likely date for a concrete release announcement of the Palace update.

A fitting end?

The Hexi extension for “Where Winds Meet“This is a massive commitment to a free-to-play model that aims to compete with full-price titles in terms of quality. Qinchuan won't reinvent the wheel, but it solidifies the world structure before the leap into the significantly more urban setting of the Imperial Palace. Those who love countering with the Heng Blade will find their final, intensive training here.”

What do you think: After focusing on counter-mechanics, does the game need more classic action in the next update, or is the tactical challenge exactly what sets Where Winds Meet apart from other open worlds?