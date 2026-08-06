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Quake celebrates its 30th birthday: Free monster episode "Dawn of the Machine" available now.

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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The Quake remaster is getting a huge, free update for its 30th anniversary: ​​MachineGames is releasing the new episode "Dawn of the Machine" with 19 maps.

Quake

Bethesda and MachineGames are giving all owners of the remaster a new campaign with 19 levels. This celebrates the 30th anniversary of the shooter pioneer at no extra cost.

Quake, released in 2021, has surprisingly received a new, free expansion called "Dawn of the Machine." Developed by MachineGames in collaboration with id Software, the package celebrates the 30th anniversary of this genre milestone. This is no half-baked PR stunt; MachineGames has pulled out all the stops.

What's in the new episode?

Players once again take on the role of Ranger, who is trapped in a loop of deadly illusions. To escape this nightmare, you must destroy the so-called Nightmare Machine. This means tough battles against familiar monster hordes and intricate level design. 19 brand new maps, new enemy variants, a dedicated hub and a fresh soundtrack await you. This is a fully packed package. Free of charge.

Remasters rarely receive high-quality content updates years after their initial release. MachineGames has proven for years how well they understand the classic Quake feel and hard-hitting boomer shooter action. The level design demands orientation and precision, qualities often lacking in modern FPS titles. It's a perfect fit.

Anyone who already has the Quake remaster in their library can download the update directly. MachineGames delivers and gives the classic the recognition it deserves.

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Have you already tried out the new 19 maps, or are you tired of classic corridor shooting after all these years?

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