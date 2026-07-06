Rayman Legends Retold: Physical Launch Edition artificially limited

Ubisoft France has confirmed that the physical Launch Edition of “Rayman Legends Retold” will be sold exclusively on the first day of release and in strictly limited quantities in brick-and-mortar stores on October 1, 2026.

Those who don't pre-order the physical version, including the physical extras, will be out of luck in stores. This is yet another indication of how physical media is disappearing from retail. Apparently, they're so confident that all copies will be sold out after just one day.

Artificial scarcity as a marketing tool

The official announcement takes the term "Launch Edition" absurdly literally. Besides the 3D remake based on the Snowdrop engine and the "Rayman Origins: Enhanced Edition" supplement, the special edition includes a printed map of the Glade of Dreams, three lithographs, an exclusive slipcase, and digital skins from Hoodlum Havoc.

The strategy behind this is transparent. Ubisoft is creating artificial pressure on retailers and buyers by limiting pre-orders to one day. This drives up pre-order numbers beyond the retailers' available stock. The digital Standard and Deluxe Editions are not affected by this restriction and remain available for purchase as usual.

The edition of the Lancement of Rayman Legends Retold pour bien (re)decouvrir the universe of the man without bras! ✨



👉 Elle is now available and ready to be commanded @Micromania_Fr



Links in the comments ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VVHNNNCr6u — Ubisoft FR 🇫🇷 (@UbisoftFR) July 2, 2026

The gradual demise of physical data storage

This action fits seamlessly into publishers' efforts to gradually erode the physical market. Those who want to save on logistics, production, and retail margins have to discourage customers from buying discs or make the process so difficult that the digital store appears to be the more convenient alternative.

For collectors, the problem is exacerbated by the inevitable flood of scalper offers on auction platforms on day two. For traditional retailers, this sales policy represents a logistical nuisance, as remaining stock is theoretically no longer permitted to be on regular shelves after the deadline.

The one-day sales period isn't a gift to the fans, but a test run for profit maximization and accelerating digitalization. Anyone who simply wants to experience the game in 3D on PC or console should ignore the artificial pressure and opt for the regular digital version.

Anyone who absolutely needs the disc and the goodies on their shelf must pre-order now. Buying them later in stores at the regular price after the release date will be impossible. Definitely not customer-friendly.