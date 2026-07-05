Reality beats Hollywood: No buried treasure in Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

The upcoming remastered version “Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced” does away with classic pirate clichés such as buried treasure or walking the plank, but integrates a new pet system with cats and monkeys.

In the latest episode of the Ubisoft podcast "Echoes of History," pirate historian Dr. Rebecca Simon dismantles the most common pop culture myths of the golden age of piracy (up to around 1730). The game attempts to adhere closely to historical facts – from correctly naming Blackbeard Edward Thatch to depicting the pirate stronghold of Nassau.

The flag logic: Red means death

Contrary to popular belief, the black flag with the skull and crossbones (Jolly Roger) was not the most threatening symbol at sea; in reality, it signaled a willingness to negotiate. Only the red flag meant "No Quarter"—absolutely no mercy and an immediate fight to the death.

During the 18th century, the red flag gradually lost its significance. Pirates became increasingly economical in their tactics. They wanted to plunder without risking their own ships or crews in protracted battles. A swift abandonment of merchant vessels was their goal. The black flag primarily served as a symbol of intimidation, often personalized with captains' self-portraits or symbols such as bleeding hearts and daggers.

The term “Jolly Roger” is probably derived from a combination of the French “jolie rouge” (beautiful red) and the British slang “Old Roger” for the devil.

No wooden legs, but sick pay

The image of the one-legged pirate with an eye patch does not exist in contemporary documents. It originates almost entirely from Robert Louis Stevenson's novel Treasure Island. Stevenson was likely inspired by severely wounded veterans of the American Civil War to give his characters a battle-scarred aura.

Injuries were nevertheless commonplace. Medical care on board was inadequate; most sailors died from infections, which is why medical supplies were a top priority during hijackings.

Historically, a kind of health insurance was documented in the pirate code, the so-called "Articles." Anyone who lost an eye in service received compensation of around 200 pounds. A lost arm cost 400 pounds, and a lost leg, depending on the side (the right leg was compensated more), brought in between 600 and 800 pounds.

Pied Pipers instead of talking parrots

In "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced," the developers have implemented the option to keep monkeys and cats on board. This aligns with historical reality. Cats, in particular, were essential on ships to control the rat and cockroach infestations attracted by poor hygiene and supplies. Parrots were rare due to their flight capabilities, while monkeys frequently served as loyal companions in tropical waters, providing moral support to the crew.

Life on board was strictly regulated and democratically organized. The crew elected their own captains and quartermasters. Every crew member had to swear an oath to the "Articles." These agreements regulated the exact distribution of spoils according to rank and prohibited gambling or theft among the crew.

Strict captains like Blackbeard even banned alcohol and women on board to prevent jealousy and indiscipline in the hold. Punishments were decided democratically by the entire crew. "Walking the plank" is a pure fictional invention. Crew members were instead whipped, chained to the mast, or locked in the hold for misconduct. Every hand was needed to maneuver the ship. Systematically drowning crew members was logistically absurd.

The poverty of the bucc

Pirates didn't bury treasure. In the 18th century, the term "treasure" simply meant "valuable goods." Roughly half of their loot consisted of textiles, food, and ship maintenance equipment. The plundered riches were immediately spent on alcohol and women in taverns upon their return to land, or used to pay off debts.

Only exceptional figures like Samuel Bellamy, Bartholomew Roberts, or Blackbeard amassed true wealth by capturing large slave ships. The majority of pirates remained dependent on this income. This is why they had to continue piracy until their death or capture.

"Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" utilizes the historical core of the source material and expands upon it meaningfully, without descending into the kitsch of Pirates of the Caribbean. For players, this means that those seeking a historically accurate seafaring scenario with gameplay depth and hard facts will find here the antithesis to the sanitized Hollywood pirate. The integration of the pet system is not a gimmick, but rather a representation of real 18th-century ship mechanics.