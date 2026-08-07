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REANIMAL: First DLC “The Prisoner” now brings new characters

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Tarsier Studios releases the REANIMAL DLC The Prisoner. New characters, dark locations, and Friend's Pass. All the info on the latest horror addition!

Reanimal Reviews

Tarsier Studios is expanding the dark co-op adventure "REANIMAL" with a three-part additional story. The first DLC, titled "The Prisoner," introduces two completely new characters and lets you explore war-torn streets.

The creators of Little Nightmares remain true to their style, but noticeably tweak the formula. Instead of the familiar orphans, this time the focus is on a soldier and a prisoner. Both stumble through the ruins of a once-familiar city.

The setting takes on a noticeably darker tone. War merely forms the backdrop; the true horror lurks in the shadows. You explore entirely new areas on foot and by vehicle, while familiar locations are distorted into nightmarish landscapes.

Tarsier continues to rely on a minimalist storytelling style with few words. And it works. The atmosphere immediately draws you back in. That's exactly what fans expect.

Friends Pass is still valid

Important for co-op players: The Friend's Pass also applies to the expansion. One owner is perfectly sufficient. Fair solution.

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The DLC delivers exactly what Tarsier does best: unsettling design and subtle horror. The fresh perspective offered by the two new characters gives the Reanimal universe just the right boost. No cheap imitation here.

How do you like the shift to a war-themed scenario – does it still fit with the subtle horror of Tarsier or does it drift too far away for you?

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