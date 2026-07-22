Rebel Wolves plans franchise future ahead of first release

Rebel Wolves is already working on potential sequels to "The Blood of Dawnwalker" before the debut game is even released. Development is planned as a multi-part cycle. Therefore, a feature has now been confirmed for the game that actually comes from the early days of RPGs.

Game Director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz confirmed to EurogamerThe studio conceived the story of "The Blood of Dawnwalker" directly as the foundation for multiple games. Publisher Bandai Namco supports this approach. Overarching narrative threads and technological interfaces were woven into the core framework from day one, and current save games are already being considered for future installments.

The studio thus avoids the classic problem of sequels tacked on later. Events and narrative hooks from the first part flow directly into the planned overall story. The game will be released on September 3, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It has gone gold. registered.

The physical disc version for consoles also delivers all game data-related files directly onto the disc. A mandatory, massive download at launch is therefore unnecessary. A noteworthy emphasis from the studio, given the impending demise of discs.

Market trend contrary to usual risk management

In the current industry landscape, cautious standalone projects and late sequel decisions dominate. Rebel Wolves chooses the opposite model. Outlining an entire series before the debut film carries a high financial risk. If the first installment isn't a commercial success, the entire plan falls apart.

On the other hand, this approach prevents ludicrous plot holes later in the series. The development team's experience with large-scale role-playing epics is reflected in the structure.

A studio is planning a sequel even before the first game has earned a single cent. That's either bold or premature. The reliable delivery of all game data on the retail disc at least demonstrates a certain level of professionalism. The rest will be revealed at the box office on September 3rd.