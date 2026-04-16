Red Dead Redemption: Physical versions for PS5 and Switch 2 are getting cheaper

Red Dead Redemption will be released physically on May 7, 2026 for PS5 and Switch 2. All the information on prices, the Code-in-a-Box deterrent, and the release date.

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Lukas Neumann
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ByLukas Neumann
As a passionate gamer and Niklas's Padawan, Lukas Neumann follows the development of the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront.de. His journalistic focus is on covering current industry topics and...
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Rockstar Games will finally release "Red Dead Redemption" on May 7, 2026, as a physical disc version for PS5 and as a boxed version for the Switch 2. Surprisingly, the physical editions will be significantly cheaper than the digital launch price.

While PS5 players will receive a real disc, Nintendo users will have to make do with a "code-in-a-box" version, as reported by DeaLabs.

Price drop in retail

The key takeaway for all collectors is the pricing. With a suggested retail price of €34,99, the physical editions are a full €15 cheaper than the original digital release price of almost €50. This is an unusual move, as physical versions are often released at full price to cover production costs. Here, Rockstar seems to be justifying the late release date – a full five months after the digital PS5 update – through the price.

A bitter aftertaste remains for Nintendo fans. The confirmation of a Switch 2 version of "Red Dead Redemption“It is technically exciting, but the lack of a cartridge is disappointing.

  • PS5: Genuine disc, full physical security.
  • Switch 2: Just a plastic case containing a download code (code-in-a-box).

This contradicts the very idea of ​​collecting and archiving that physical media are meant to represent. Anyone hoping for a separate module will be disappointed. Fortunately, the "Undead Nightmare" add-on is included directly in both versions.

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Strategy or damage control?

Rockstar Games' decision to release the game on the Switch 2 demonstrates their intention to position it as an evergreen title on every new hardware generation. The technical foundation of the PS5 version (60 FPS support) should ensure a smooth experience on the Switch's successor as well. The lower price seems like an admission that €50 for a port of a game over ten years old was pushing the limits of what even the Rockstar community could afford.

The news is solid, but nothing to get excited about for those who already own the game digitally. However, for those who have waited or want the cover art on their shelf, this is the technically best version at a fair price. The real benefit lies in the price savings compared to the PlayStation Store.

Are you going to buy the disc for €35, or is that still too much for a port without a multiplayer mode?

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SOURCES:DeaLabs
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