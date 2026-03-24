DualSense controller redesign: Sony under pressure due to EU regulation

Sony is under immense pressure to overhaul the DualSense. EU Regulation 2023/1542 mandates user-replaceable batteries by February 2027, effectively ending the era of sealed controller housings. Industry insiders are already bracing for a significant hardware revision.

Starting February 18, 2027, new handhelds and peripherals must hit EU shelves with user-replaceable batteries. No proprietary tools. No chassis damage. This spells the end for the current PS5's DualSense design. The internal lithium-ion cell is buried behind clips and plastic brackets, killing any chance of a quick swap. Sony needs a redesign.

The hurdles of the current DualSense architecture

Unlike Microsoft's Xbox controller, which has relied on an external battery compartment for generations, Sony takes an integrated approach with the DualSense. While the battery isn't glued in like in many smartphones, accessing it is risky for the average user.

The housing has to be pressed on using lever tools, which often leads to the plastic tabs breaking off.

Sensitive ribbon cables for the touchpad and triggers are located directly in the work area.

The warranty issue when the case is opened is, in its current form, a gray area.

Under the new EU regulation, this status quo is no longer sufficient. "Easy removal" is legally defined as requiring no special tools or thermal energy. This requirement applies to the entire ecosystem – including the DualSense Edge and the PS VR2 Sense controllers.

Sony in the shadow of Nintendo and Microsoft

Sony is facing massive heat from the competition. While Microsoft dodged the issue with its AA battery design, Nintendo is already moving to stay compliant. Posts from Nikkei confirm a hardware revision for the Switch 2 and Joy-Cons specifically targeting these EU mandates. Sony is at a strategic disadvantage if they stall. A dedicated, externally accessible battery compartment would require a total overhaul of the internal layout. The clock is ticking.

The forced switch to replaceable batteries represents a massive gain in sustainability for end users. Previously, a DualSense often ended up in e-waste prematurely or had to be expensively repaired by third-party providers once its charging cycles were exhausted. Since the permanently installed batteries effectively dictate an expiration date, Sony was reducing a precision engineering tool to a disposable product.

Hardware revision as a life insurance policy

This also makes buying expensive limited editions unattractive to me personally – the collector's value simply doesn't correlate with the limited lifespan of the cells. Currently, the standard models in my PS5 Slim (2023) and PS5 Pro (2024) are still working flawlessly, but the batteries' biological clock is ticking. A standardized, tool-free replaceable battery would likely double the effective usage time of the controllers and transform the DualSense from a consumable item into a long-term investment.

Sony will not produce a "European Special Edition"; the logistical effort would be too great. The DualSense redesign will become the global standard for the second half of the PS5's lifespan and the upcoming PlayStation 6. For gamers, this means fewer new purchases due to weakening batteries, but potentially a slightly altered weight or a new feel due to necessary locking mechanisms on the bottom of the console. The era of sealed consoles is officially over.