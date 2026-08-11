Remedy: Deep losses in the first half of the year despite 1,5 million wishlists for Control Resonant

Remedy Entertainment closed the first half of the year with operating losses, but is strengthening its position as an independent publisher. Three million units sold of "Alan Wake 2" and over 1,5 million wishlists for "Control Resonant" provide a financial cushion before the launch on September 24th.

Millions of wish lists meet operational losses

Remedy Entertainment reported significant losses for the first half of the year and is investing heavily in its transition to self-publishing. The studio is partially offsetting high development costs with contract work such as the "Max Payne 1 & 2" remake for Rockstar Games.

The financial risk is deliberately increased ahead of the release of the next major project. For "Control Resonant," releasing on September 24th, the developer has recorded over 1,5 million wishlist entries across digital stores. In the US, Germany, and Brazil, the title has secured a spot in the top 3 pre-orders on the PlayStation Store.

Alan Wake 2 delivers consistent cash flow

Three million units sold of "Alan Wake 2" secure ongoing revenue until the second quarter of 2026 – entirely without platform exclusivity deals. This eases the financial pressure and makes the publisher less dependent on initial sales. Simultaneously, the announcement of "Control Resonant" is boosting sales of the first Control game. The studio is using its back catalog as a backbone to alleviate sales pressure for the upcoming fall launch.

The strategy shifts the financial risk away from purely contract work towards higher in-house margins. Should the cooperation with external partners like Rockstar falter, the company's own brand pipeline will initially absorb the losses.

The transition from contract developer to owner of all trademark rights still requires significant upfront investment. Management accepts short-term losses in order to maximize the long-term margin per game sold.

Remedy is taking a significant financial risk by becoming its own publisher, but is mitigating this risk through stable catalog sales and high pre-order numbers. This approach means full content control without the disruptive influence of external publishers. The market launch of "Control Resonant" on September 24th will nevertheless determine the success of this transformation – or its potential downfall.