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Remothered: Red Nun's Legacy will be released on October 27th

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Remothered: Red Nun's Legacy will be released on October 27th for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S & Switch 2. All the info on the finale of the horror trilogy.

Remothered Red Nuns Legacy

Stormind Games' survival horror trilogy concludes with "Remothered: Red Nun's Legacy," just in time for Halloween. This time, the Italian development team sends us to the foot of Mount Etna – complete with prominent support on sound and microphones.

A final chapter at the volcano

Stormind Games has made good on its promise. “Remothered: Red Nun's Legacy” will be released on October 27th for PC, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

We take on the role of Susan, whose daughter vanishes without a trace in an isolated estate at the foot of Mount Etna. Those familiar with the previous installments know exactly what to expect: dark rooms, buried memories, and human pursuers relentlessly on our heels. The basic formula remains classic survival horror from a third-person perspective. No big surprises. But there don't need to be.

More resistance and a dense atmosphere

The developers have noticeably tweaked the gameplay this time around. Instead of just running away or throwing objects as distractions, we're given limited melee weapons. Additionally, the game introduces a mystical element: through hypnosis abilities, mirror mechanics, and moth manipulation, we uncover hidden paths and glimpse the past of the rooms. This adds dynamism to the exploration.

The project truly shines in its sound design. The soundtrack is composed by Akira Yamaoka, best known to most from the Silent Hill series. The voice cast includes Cissy Jones (Firewatch) and Maggie Robertson (Resident Evil Village). This clearly indicates the direction the project is taking.

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Classic horror thrives on atmosphere and the stalkers' AI-driven behavior. If the chase scenes remain fair and the new hypnotic powers don't degenerate into a mere gimmick, we can expect an extremely atmospheric Halloween treat. The cast and music are already delivering solid performances.

After the somewhat mixed second installment, what are your expectations for the trilogy's finale – can the new melee combat mechanic turn things around?

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