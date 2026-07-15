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Resident Evil 1 Remake: Pre-production is reportedly already underway.

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Resident Evil Remake

According to insider Dusk Golem, the Resident Evil 1 remake has been in pre-production since 2025. All the details on Capcom's gigantic horror plans.

Capcom has already started pre-production for the fan-requested remake of the original "Resident Evil 1" in late summer 2025.

This is according to well-known industry insider Dusk Golem. He claims that the first conceptual work on the horror classic began almost a year ago, while the team coordinated other major projects in the background.

Full speed ahead for Resident Evil Veronica

Currently, however, Capcom's absolute focus is on another milestone in the series' history. According to the insider, the remake of "Resident Evil: Code Veronica" is currently in the intense crunch phase and is even significantly ahead of its original schedule. The goal is reportedly a release in the first quarter of 2027.

Only after Claire and Chris Redfield have survived their completely revamped adventure will the team begin full production on the Spencer Mansion remake. We probably won't be able to enter the mansion with modern graphics before 2028 or even 2029.

Incidentally, a remake of "Resident Evil Zero" has also reportedly been in full development since the end of 2022. Capcom is thus building a gigantic horror pipeline for the coming years.

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Do we even need this?

Reactions within the community are divided. Many are quite rightly questioning whether "Resident Evil 1" really needs another remake. The 2002 GameCube remake – which is now available as an HD remaster for almost every platform – is still considered by many fans to be the absolute masterpiece of the series. Atmospherically, it has aged almost perfectly.

On the other hand, the idea of ​​exploring the legendary Spencer mansion from a third-person perspective in the modern RE Engine, completely without fixed camera angles or loading sequences, is appealing. It would be the final step in bringing the entire timeline of the series up to a unified, modern standard, both visually and in terms of gameplay.

Capcom has proven with its recent remakes that it knows its craft. Nevertheless, another trip to the Spencer mansion feels a bit like damage control, a way to bridge the gap until entirely new main installments. However, as long as the gameplay framework is as rock-solid as it was in RE4, I'm cautiously optimistic. It won't be a walk in the park for Capcom, though. Expectations for the atmosphere are enormous.

What do you think of the rumors? Would you prefer to keep the Spencer mansion in its classic fixed-camera style, or are you eager to face the first zombie encounters in a modern over-the-shoulder style?

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N7Dan
15. July 2026 09: 10

The first survival horror game I ever played. I still remember when I was 16 and a good friend took my PlayStation over to his place for the weekend and we played it together. It would have been completely impossible to do it alone, considering the scares and suspense! 😂

No matter how many times this legendary classic is re-released, I would be there every single time without discussion or prior consideration, and anything from an exceptional developer like Capcom is an absolute no-brainer for me anyway.

Finally, this is what I've been waiting for!!

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