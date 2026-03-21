Resident Evil: Code Veronica – Dream team of the remake series takes the reins

According to insider reports, the rumored remake of "Resident Evil: Code Veronica" will be led by Kazunori Kadoi and Yasuhiro Anpo, the successful duo behind the remakes of parts 2 and 4. This puts the project in the hands of those who significantly defined Capcom's modern remake formula.

The choice of director for “Resident Evil: Code Veronica“This is the most important news for fans since the project was confirmed. Kadoi and Anpo proved with the Resident Evil 2 remake how to translate classic survival horror into modern third-person action without sacrificing the atmosphere. The fact that this same team is now tackling Claire Redfield's adventure on Rockfort Island removes the project's status as a "side project" and puts it on par with the major mainline remakes.”

Why the duo is crucial

"Resident Evil: Code Veronica" is considered by fans to be the "true" third installment in the series, but even then it struggled with a sometimes frustrating game design and extreme difficulty spikes. With "Resident Evil 4 Remake," the team has shown that they can not only make outdated sections look better, but also streamline the gameplay in a meaningful way.

The dynamic between Claire and Steve Burnside, in particular, needs a nuanced update to work in 2026 (or later) – a strength the duo already demonstrated with Leon and Ashley. Since "Resident Evil: Code Veronica" focuses much more on horror and puzzles than the action-packed fourth installment, the experience gained from the RE2 remake is invaluable here.

Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake is being directed by Kazunori Kadoi & Yasuhiro Anpo, same duo who directed Resident Evil: 2 Remake & Resident Evil: 4 Remake. https://t.co/ICE1GHowJg - AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@ AestheticGamer1) March 20, 2026

Capcom's flexible development structure

The insider Dusk Golem's assessment of internal working methods is interesting. According to him, Capcom no longer operates with rigid teams, but rather rotates talent between projects. This explains why the quality remains so consistent across "Resident Evil Requiem" and its remakes – the know-how flows directly from one top title to the next. After the massive success of "Resident Evil Requiem“It seems Capcom is now doing everything it can to maintain its momentum.”

That the minds behind the two best remakes in the series' history are taking over is the best possible scenario. "Resident Evil: Code Veronica" has the greatest potential for a complete overhaul, as the original is currently the most difficult to access. This should put to rest any skepticism that Capcom might be neglecting the game. This is going to be a real heavyweight.

Which element from the original do you think the team most urgently needs to adapt: ​​the backtracking or the character Steve Burnside?