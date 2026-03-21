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Resident Evil: Code Veronica – Dream team of the remake series takes the reins

Leak confirmed: The successful duo behind the Resident Evil 2 & 4 remakes is leading Code Veronica. What this means for Claire's return.

Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author
ByLukas Neumann
As a passionate gamer and analyst, Lukas Neumann covers the development of the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront.de. His journalistic focus lies in presenting complex industry topics and testing...
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Resident Evil Remake

According to insider reports, the rumored remake of "Resident Evil: Code Veronica" will be led by Kazunori Kadoi and Yasuhiro Anpo, the successful duo behind the remakes of parts 2 and 4. This puts the project in the hands of those who significantly defined Capcom's modern remake formula.

The choice of director for “Resident Evil: Code Veronica“This is the most important news for fans since the project was confirmed. Kadoi and Anpo proved with the Resident Evil 2 remake how to translate classic survival horror into modern third-person action without sacrificing the atmosphere. The fact that this same team is now tackling Claire Redfield's adventure on Rockfort Island removes the project's status as a "side project" and puts it on par with the major mainline remakes.”

Why the duo is crucial

"Resident Evil: Code Veronica" is considered by fans to be the "true" third installment in the series, but even then it struggled with a sometimes frustrating game design and extreme difficulty spikes. With "Resident Evil 4 Remake," the team has shown that they can not only make outdated sections look better, but also streamline the gameplay in a meaningful way.

The dynamic between Claire and Steve Burnside, in particular, needs a nuanced update to work in 2026 (or later) – a strength the duo already demonstrated with Leon and Ashley. Since "Resident Evil: Code Veronica" focuses much more on horror and puzzles than the action-packed fourth installment, the experience gained from the RE2 remake is invaluable here.

Capcom's flexible development structure

The insider Dusk Golem's assessment of internal working methods is interesting. According to him, Capcom no longer operates with rigid teams, but rather rotates talent between projects. This explains why the quality remains so consistent across "Resident Evil Requiem" and its remakes – the know-how flows directly from one top title to the next. After the massive success of "Resident Evil Requiem“It seems Capcom is now doing everything it can to maintain its momentum.”

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That the minds behind the two best remakes in the series' history are taking over is the best possible scenario. "Resident Evil: Code Veronica" has the greatest potential for a complete overhaul, as the original is currently the most difficult to access. This should put to rest any skepticism that Capcom might be neglecting the game. This is going to be a real heavyweight.

Which element from the original do you think the team most urgently needs to adapt: ​​the backtracking or the character Steve Burnside?

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pray
8 minutes before

„Dreamteam“ xD

ja so verschieden sind Geschmäcker ich fand das Resident Evil 3 Remake so viel besser ist das Resident Evil 2 Remake von dem ich total enttäuscht war. dagegen fand ich das Resident Evil 4 Remake wieder ziemlich geil…

Ist die Frage wie viel Capcom aus Faulheit und Geiz diesmal wieder rausschneidet. die Spiele sollten dann vielleicht auch dieselbe Geschichte erzählen und auch einfach die ganzen geilen Locations, Gegner, Bosse etc beinhalten, anstatt alles sparsam zusammen zu kürzen

das hat die reihe verdient. Wobei ich natürlich auch sagen muss dass ich extrem geil von Capcom für eine endlich Resident Evil 1 2 3 als original version z.B bei GOG verfügbar zu machen den grandioser move ebenso die Dino Crisis Teile es müssten sie einfach mal das Original Code Veronika bei Steam und GOG veröffentlichen, so wie dino crisis 3 und ich wäre extrem happy ach und natürlich die ganzen geilen onimusha Teile die noch fehlen xD

Capcom hat schon extrem geile Marken und sie machen wenigstens einiges richtig im Vergleich zu anderen publishern, denen ihre Vergangenheit komplett egal ist. Ich finde es super, dass sie überall Remakes machen.

ich würde es nur schön finden, wenn sie die ganzen Originalversionen auch überall veröffentlichen würden. das man einfach beide Version kaufen kann. das haben meiner Meinung nach die Spiele einfach verdient und die Spieler auch

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Crydog
52 minutes before

Nice was besser kann ganricht passieren alledings mache ich mir über zero sorgen da es das selbe team ist welche das 3 remake gemacht haben was durschnitlich war allerdings auch seperat ways

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N7Dan
1 hour before

Which element from the original do you think the team most urgently needs to adapt: ​​the backtracking or the character Steve Burnside?

The characters, namely of course Steve & the entire antagonist cast.

While Claire was presented with a degree of credibility, the entire scenario fell apart for me due to the rest of the integrated, seemingly forced cast. I consider it fortunate, indeed essential, that the team behind RE2make & REm4ke is behind this project; they have already proven twice that they are capable of meaningfully expanding established characters in terms of personality and credibility within the narrative.

Perhaps I'll give the Code Veronica remake a chance to change my mind about the disastrous impression of the original release.

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