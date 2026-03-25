Resident Evil: Code Veronica X Voice Actor hints at return as Albert Wesker

Voice actor Craig Burnatowski has confirmed via social media that he completed recording sessions for a Resident Evil project back in 2022. This strengthens the evidence for an imminent appearance of the antagonist Albert Wesker in an upcoming installment or remake.

Craig Burnatowski, who previously voiced Albert Wesker in "Resident Evil 4 Remake", announced that he auditioned for a then-secret project two years ago and began working on it.

Er describes He described the process as part of a "major franchise," directly referencing his role in the Resident Evil universe. Since the recordings took place back in 2022, the game is, according to technical estimates, in an advanced stage of development.

Community speculates on Code: Veronica X Remake

Within the community, especially on platforms like Reddit, the information is seen as an indication of a Resident Evil: Code: Veronica X remake rated.

Historical context: In the original Code: Veronica, Wesker plays a central role in the plot surrounding the Ashford family and the T-Verónica virus.

In the original Code: Veronica, Wesker plays a central role in the plot surrounding the Ashford family and the T-Verónica virus. Alternative scenarios: Theoretically, the recordings could also have been made for Resident Evil 9 or a remake of Resident Evil 5, although the timing of Capcom productions often suggests a release every 3 to 4 years.

A four-year timeframe between initial recording (2022) and a potential release (2026) is realistic for modern AAA horror productions. Capcom consistently uses the RE Engine for its current titles, which accelerates development through existing assets and workflows. The fact that Burnatowski has been rehired speaks to the continuity of the voice cast, which Capcom has increasingly pursued since the series reboot with "Resident Evil 7".

Objectively speaking, the return of Wesker's voice actor is no surprise, but the early timing of the recordings (2022) is. This suggests that Capcom already had its next big project in the pipeline alongside the "Resident Evil 4 Remake." Whether it's the mechanically outdated "Code: Veronica" or a new main installment remains speculation – but technically, production is already in its final stages.