Resident Evil Requiem: 6 million sales and confirmation of story DLC

Capcom reports a new sales record for "Resident Evil Requiem." In just over two weeks since its release on February 27, 2026, more than 6 million units have been sold worldwide. This makes it the fastest-selling installment in the entire series history.

The 6 million unit mark sets a new milestone for the franchise, now totaling over 183 million games sold since 1996. The success of “Resident Evil Requiem” aligns with the series' 30th anniversary on March 22, 2026. Capcom is leveraging this momentum beyond record sales. The studio announced accompanying events, including orchestral concerts across Japan, the USA, and Europe, alongside a collaboration with Universal Studios Japan. Pure franchise power.

Story expansion and Leon S. Kennedy

Beyond the raw sales figures, Game Director Koshi Nakanishi officially confirmed a story expansion and a photo mode. Development of this additional content is already underway. Capcom remains tight-lipped about specific details. The creative direction is becoming increasingly clear. Heavy focus on post-launch support.

According to internal reports, Leon S. Kennedy will play the central role in the upcoming DLC. Apparently, another character (Alyssa) was initially considered, but the decision was made in favor of the series veteran. The expansion primarily serves to correct shortcomings of the release version and integrate cut sections of the game.

Return to Raccoon City and the Spencer estate?

The planned integration of areas that didn't make it into the main game in time is apparently of technical interest. These include:

Spencer estate: The ruins of the setting from the first part of the series.

The ruins of the setting from the first part of the series. Raccoon City: A freely accessible section of the city.

It is currently unknown how the mechanics for navigating the city areas have been adapted compared to the original designs. In addition to the story expansion, the team is working on a new mini-game. Whether this will be the classic "Mercenaries" mode remains to be seen, as there has been no official confirmation.

"Resident Evil Requiem" has been available since February 27, 2026. The game is once again powered by the RE Engine, which focuses on immersion and photorealistic graphics. Future content (story DLC, photo mode) will be delivered as digital updates. The game's massive sales success and the upcoming 30th anniversary of the franchise ensure long-term support.

How “Resident Evil Requiem” in our review You can find out more here.