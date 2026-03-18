Resident Evil Requiem: DLC plans apparently focus on Leon Kennedy and Ada Wong

Capcom is planning an expansion for "Resident Evil Requiem" that will pick up shortly after the main game and delve deeper into the stories of Leon S. Kennedy and Ada Wong. Reports indicate that the additional content will serve to fill the narrative gaps between the events of "Resident Evil 6" and the more recent installments in the series.

The plot of announced expansion The DLC primarily focuses on the character Leon Kennedy. A central aspect of the narrative concerns the period during which Leon was absent in the titles "Resident Evil 7" and "Resident Evil 8." Capcom apparently uses this DLC to clarify the protagonist's whereabouts and activities during these global biological crises.

Focus on character development and timeline

Additionally, evidence is mounting that Ada Wong will appear. Leon's longtime companion and antagonist is said to play a major role in the expansion. According to recent reports and insider information from sources such as... Dark Golem Ada is integrated into the plot to further the dynamic between the two characters.

This also includes clarifying specific details from the main game, such as the meaning of the wedding ring Leon wears in "Resident Evil Requiem." The game's director had previously fueled speculation about a possible wedding between the two characters.

Expansion of the game world and world-building

According to Capcom, the DLC will technically and thematically "delve deeper into the world of Requiem." Specifically, this means that the expansion contextualizes and concludes the ending of the main game. It is not an isolated scenario, but a direct narrative continuation.

The decision to expand the story via DLC follows Capcom's current strategy of supporting successful main titles with substantial story add-ons. While the main game addresses the current threat, the DLC apparently serves as a link within the complex Resident Evil timeline. The inclusion of Ada Wong suggests that Capcom is relying on proven dual-storytelling mechanics, as used in previous remakes and spin-offs.

An exact release date is still pending, but the game is expected to be released soon. The primary benefit for players lies in filling narrative gaps within the lore. Technically, it is expected to use the same engine, with a focus on continuing the character arcs of Leon and Ada.