Resident Evil Requiem success: Capcom raises revenue forecast for fiscal year 2026

The massive sales success of "Resident Evil Requiem" has forced Capcom to revise its forecast upwards. The company now expects net sales of 195,3 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

Capcom has officially revised its financial forecast for fiscal year 2026. The decisive factor for the 2,8 percent adjustment compared to the previous estimate is the performance of "Resident Evil Requiem." The title, which was only released in February 2026, has quickly become a profit driver and is also boosting sales of older catalog titles.

Requiem as a sales engine and multiplier

The original forecast of 190 billion yen is now obsolete due to the new figures. Capcom is now projecting an operating profit of 75 billion yen (previously 73 billion yen). The leverage effect of the new installment is particularly striking: According to Capcom, the widespread praise for "Resident Evil Requiem" is generating increased interest in the entire series.

This effect is typical for the industry, but particularly pronounced at Capcom. The company regularly uses new releases to boost long-tail sales of older remakes and main installments through discounts and media coverage. The fact that the arcade and amusement equipment divisions are also exceeding expectations rounds out the positive picture, but remains secondary for the core market of console and PC gamers.

Sales figures in historical context

“Resident Evil Requiem” currently stands at 7 million units sold on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2.

Market comparison: In the USA, the game has already risen into the top 5 best-selling franchise titles.

In the USA, the game has already risen into the top 5 best-selling franchise titles. Ranking: Only Resident Evil 5, RE4 Remake, Village and the original RE4 are currently ahead of Requiem.

The platform strategy is noteworthy here. Including the Nintendo Switch 2 as a launch platform seems to be paying off, significantly expanding the potential customer base compared to its predecessor, "Resident Evil Village," at launch.

This financial success typically leads to extended post-launch support from Capcom. Data miners have already discovered ten unused music tracks in the code, whose high tempo strongly suggests the Return of the "Mercenaries" mode suggests.

Although Capcom has only vaguely confirmed a "new minigame" so far, there is a high probability that the mode will be added as free or low-cost DLC to keep player numbers stable and secure the now adjusted profit targets.