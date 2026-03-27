Resident Evil Requiem: First artwork confirms story DLC with Leon and Grace

Capcom is responding to the massive success of "Resident Evil Requiem" and has released official artwork to kick off the upcoming story expansion focusing on Leon S. Kennedy and Grace Ashcroft. The DLC is intended to answer open questions from the main storyline and once again put the duo in the spotlight, after the game already garnered significant attention in its first month. 6 million mark cracked.

The new artwork clearly focuses on the dynamic between Leon and Grace. The fact that Capcom is showing both characters suggests that we're not getting a pure prequel scenario for a single character, but rather that the story continues after the events of the main game – or at least in parallel.

Director Koshi Nakanishi had already impliedIt was revealed that certain narrative gaps in the main game were deliberately left for later content. The artwork now confirms that these gaps will be filled with high-quality characters. For players, this means that the blend of classic survival horror (Grace elements) and Leon's more action-oriented gameplay will likely remain the core feature of the expansion.

Why the DLC is now a priority

With over 6 million units sold since its release on February 27, 2026, Requiem A commercial heavyweight. Capcom is using this momentum to maintain long-term motivation. The release strategy is particularly interesting:

A new product has just been released Update with Photo Mode

May 2026: An update brings the long-awaited mini-mode (presumably a reinterpretation of The Mercenaries).

An update brings the long-awaited mini-mode (presumably a reinterpretation of The Mercenaries). Connection: The story DLC is intended to deepen the world, while players will be kept busy through the arcade mode.

This shows that Capcom is taking feedback on the world structure seriously. Many players criticized the fact that some background information on the infection and Grace's past was only hinted at in documents. This is where the DLC will have to address these issues to be more than just a "bonus chapter."

The DLC won't be a small add-on. Given the current sales figures and Nakanishi's ambitions, a scope on par with Shadows of Rose (RE Village) or Separate Ways (RE4 Remake) is to be expected. Since the main game scored points primarily through its atmosphere and character chemistry, the confirmation of Leon and Grace is a strong signal to fans. Anyone who has finished the story of Requiem will hardly be able to ignore this expansion, provided Capcom actually delivers the promised depth in the "only hinted-at elements."

What do you think: Should the DLC continue the story after the end of Requiem, or would you rather see what Leon and Grace experienced during their separation in the main game?