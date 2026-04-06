Resident Evil Requiem: Jolene Andersen hints at return as Ada Wong

Jolene Andersen, the voice actress of Ada Wong from the “Resident Evil 2 Remake”, has hinted via social media at a new project in the series, which is most likely related to the upcoming “Requiem” DLC for Resident Evil.

In a current message Andersen gave clear hints about her return to the franchise. She spoke of preparing for a "top-secret mission".

She established the connection to the Resident Evil universe through targeted insider references:

"I would love to tell you all about it, but this information is confidential. I don't want to come across as a novice, because I don't want to end up like Ben, do I?"

The reference to "Ben" is to Ben Bertolucci, the investigative journalist from Resident Evil 2, who died in his prison cell. Since Andersen already played the role of Ada Wong in the 2019 remake, her involvement in the new content is considered almost certain.

Classification of the "Requiem" expansion

Capcom only officially released the "Requiem" DLC last month. approvedAn initial piece of artwork already revealed the characters Leon S. Kennedy and Grace, suggesting a direct continuation of the current storyline. The fact that Ada Wong – traditionally closely linked to Leon's story – now also appears aligns with information from insider Dusk Golem, who had already predicted her return.

Technically and narratively, this move is consistent. Since the success of the Resident Evil 4 remake, Capcom has increasingly focused on high-quality story expansions (such as "Separate Ways") to ensure the longevity of its titles. The return of the voice actress from the Resident Evil 2 remake also provides continuity within the modernized timeline.

The return of Jolene Andersen is a strong signal for the narrative consistency of the series. Capcom's decision to release new content for the "Requiem" expansion in 2026 demonstrates that the focus remains on the RE Engine and expanding the existing universe, rather than rushing to embrace the next hardware generation. Players can expect the usual high-quality presentation, mechanically building upon the remakes of RE2 and RE4.