Resident Evil Requiem: Photo Mode finally delivers a view of the details.

Capcom has finally added the long-awaited Photo Mode to "Resident Evil Requiem" and, with the latest patch, also fixes critical progress blockers and graphical glitches in the PC version. The update not only makes the horror experience more visually appealing, but above all, more stable.

Photo Mode is now directly accessible via the pause menu and comes at just the right time. Anyone who…Resident Evil RequiemAnyone who played at launch knows that the dense atmosphere and detailed enemy design practically screamed for a free camera.

The fact that Capcom hasn't just delivered a standard camera here, but has also adjusted the characters' facial expressions in cutscenes, shows that they are focused on emotional impact. When Leon or Ashley now suffer more realistically or look more determined in the cutscenes, it massively enhances the immersion.

Focus on stability and PC performance

Besides the new camera features, it's primarily the technical fixes that are noteworthy. A bug that, under certain conditions, completely prevented game progress is now a thing of the past – a blessing for everyone who was stuck just before the finale.

PC gamers in particular can breathe a sigh of relief: The specific fixes for GPU driver issues and unpredictable crashes address the biggest criticisms from the Steam community since release. It's the kind of "quality of life" update that shows Capcom takes player feedback seriously, even if these optimizations were intended to be outstanding at launch.

A new Resident Evil Requiem patch is out now, including the following:



📸 Photo Mode

🐛 Bug fixes

💬Localization fixes

😱 Character expression tweaks in certain scenes

💻 PC only: fixed certain crashes, and visual issues on some GPU drivers - Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 27, 2026

In a horror game like "Resident Evil Requiem," enemy feedback is essential. Adjustments to character animations and the fixing of visual glitches ensure that the "danger" doesn't appear ridiculous due to technical flaws. A flickering shadow or a frozen expression at a crucial moment can instantly destroy the painstakingly built-up fear. This patch provides the necessary polish.

The photo mode is a nice extra for the community, but the real focus of this update is technical stability. Those who paused due to crashes can now return without hesitation. It's not a massive game-changer, but it's a necessary foundation for the game's longevity.

Which detail or boss in Requiem have you always wanted to examine closely in the freeze frame?