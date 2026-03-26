Resident Evil Revelations: Capcom is considering a remake of the classic.

According to a well-known insider, Capcom is considering a remake of "Resident Evil Revelations". This would give the Resident Evil spin-off, originally developed for the 3DS and later ported to consoles, the same modern makeover as the successful remakes of the main series.

A remake of "Resident Evil Revelations" is currently being discussed at Capcom and could bridge the gap between the already confirmed projects. While a remake of Part 0 is, according to the insider... Dark Golem Although already planned for 2028, the maritime horror adventure around the “Queen Zenobia” is now the focus of the developers.

Why Resident Evil Revelations is suddenly getting priority

The fact that this particular spin-off might receive a reboot is primarily due to the personnel structure within Capcom. Koshi Nakanishi, the director of the current "Resident Evil Requiem," made his directorial debut in the series with the first Revelations. The internal hierarchies favor projects that form the foundation of today's series leaders.

Furthermore, the game's story is set between parts 4 and 5 – a gap that Capcom is currently filling with its recent remakes. The story of Jill Valentine and the T-Abyss virus threat on an abandoned luxury liner offers a dense atmosphere that would be a perfect fit for the modern RE Engine.

The gameplay relevance of a new edition

"Resident Evil Revelations“In 2012, it was a conscious step back to the survival horror roots, after the main series had become very action-oriented with parts 5 and 6. For players, a potential remake primarily means a technical breakthrough:

Modern handling: The original controls were heavily tailored to the limitations of the Nintendo 3DS and feel clunky even in the HD version today. An update to the smooth gameplay of RE4 Remake would be a massive gain.

The original controls were heavily tailored to the limitations of the Nintendo 3DS and feel clunky even in the HD version today. An update to the smooth gameplay of RE4 Remake would be a massive gain. Atmospheric potential: The setting on a ship offers narrow corridors and claustrophobic horror – elements that could appear significantly more intense in the current engine thanks to improved lighting and shadow effects than on the handheld of that time.

The setting on a ship offers narrow corridors and claustrophobic horror – elements that could appear significantly more intense in the current engine thanks to improved lighting and shadow effects than on the handheld of that time. Episode structure: The original format (similar to a TV series) would probably need to be streamlined for a modern single-player experience to avoid unnecessarily interrupting the flow of the game.

The project is currently in the exploratory phase ("tossed around"). Capcom is consistently feeding the "Golden Goose" Resident Evil franchise after the successes of RE2/3/4 Remake and Requiem. The fact that "Resident Evil Revelations" often fell short of the main installments in terms of quality is actually an argument for Capcom in favor of a remake: this is where the greatest potential for improvement lies, to turn a "good" game into a "very good" one. However, a release before 2028 is unlikely, due to other projects such as... Resident Evil 0 Remake Internally, they already seem to be further along.

Do you think the Queen Zenobia setting still offers enough horror potential today, or should Capcom focus directly on a remake of Resident Evil 5?