Resident Evil Zero Remake: Leak suggests online co-op

According to recent technical leaks, the upcoming remake of "Resident Evil Zero" will include a dedicated online co-op mode and is internally known as the project "Chambers".

Following the massive success of "Resident Evil Requiem," the community is eagerly anticipating the future. A technical leak on the Capcom ID network now provides concrete evidence that Capcom is going far beyond a purely graphical update for the "Resident Evil Zero Remake," expected in 2028. The focus is on a system that could fundamentally modernize the original's partner feature.

The "Chambers" leak: Co-op code discovered on the network

The information comes from the user. amr66405 on X, who has discovered programming code within the Capcom ID system. This code is explicitly linked to a co-op mode codenamed "Chambers"—an obvious reference to the protagonist Rebecca Chambers.

Unlike the 2002 original, where players simply switched between Rebecca and Billy Coen, the leak suggests a true online experience. The system is said to be reminiscent of titles like "A Way Out."

Synchronized gameplay: Players will likely have to wait for each other at certain points in order to progress the campaign together.

Players will likely have to wait for each other at certain points in order to progress the campaign together. Split-screen options: Local co-op mechanics also appear to be embedded in the technical structure.

Local co-op mechanics also appear to be embedded in the technical structure. Single-player remains: Those who prefer to play alone should still have the option to control both characters at the touch of a button.

The partner system has always been the unique selling point, but also the biggest point of criticism of “Resident evil zero"Managing two inventories and constantly 'parking' a character often felt cumbersome."

Native online co-op would completely transform the game's dynamics. The strategic separation of the characters—for example, when Billy cranks a wheel while Rebecca explores a room—gains massive tension with a real co-player. It turns the tactical inventory Tetris into a cooperative survival experience that perfectly aligns with Capcom's current strategy of redefining classic titles with modern mechanics.

Between nostalgia and progress

The fact that the release is not expected until early 2028 gives Capcom enough time to optimize the netcode – historically not always the greatest strength of the RE engine in multiplayer experiments – RE:Verse sends its regards.

The leak as a whole appears very credible due to the concrete code findings on the Capcom network. A co-op mode is the logical next step for "Resident Evil Zero," as the game's core mechanics are based on it. Of course, this is subject to change until an official announcement.