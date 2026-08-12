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Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy – Story trailer shows Minotaur

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy will be released on August 27th. The new story trailer from Asobo Studio reveals the dangers on the Minotaur's island.

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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Focus Home Interactive and Asobo Studio will send players to the mysterious island of the Minotaur with "Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy" on August 27th.

The dark story trailer offers a deep look into the new chapter, which will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The gameplay footage illustrates the brutal struggle for survival against the ancient curse of the beast. A cursed key opens the gate. There is no turning back.

The video above provides all the details about the Minotaur, the returning dead, and Sophia's betrayal.

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Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
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As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to offer an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the industry.
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Crydog
12. August 2026 20: 28

How can a game have two different protagonists in two different timelines? How is that even supposed to work? 😉

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