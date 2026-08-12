Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy – Story trailer shows Minotaur

Focus Home Interactive and Asobo Studio will send players to the mysterious island of the Minotaur with "Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy" on August 27th.

The dark story trailer offers a deep look into the new chapter, which will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The gameplay footage illustrates the brutal struggle for survival against the ancient curse of the beast. A cursed key opens the gate. There is no turning back.

The video above provides all the details about the Minotaur, the returning dead, and Sophia's betrayal.