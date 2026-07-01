Retail in decline: Europe is losing interest in game discs.

Sales of boxed video games in Europe are plummeting. New market data from the United Kingdom shows a decline in physical sales of around 26 percent, peaking at up to 30 percent this year. Brick-and-mortar retail is thus losing its relevance as a sales channel at a record pace. The trend is irreversible.

The crisis in retail infrastructure is exemplified by the British industry giant GAME. The chain is consolidating its headquarters and logistics facilities, reducing standalone retail space, and relegating video games to a secondary segment within its product range. GAME products can now even be found within SportsDirect stores – practically relegated to the space previously occupied by video games, only now positioned right next to tennis socks and discounted billiard equipment.

Where shelves once stood full of discs, merchandise and alternative product categories now dominate. The traditional video game retail trade is gradually phasing itself out. This is also supported by the current assessment of Christopher Dring / The Game Business.

Nintendo supports the shrinking retail market

The decline is extremely asymmetrical across all platforms. Nintendo remains the lifeline of the physical market, as around 80 percent of Switch software sales in Europe are still handled via the classic boxed versions.

If Nintendo's big, retail-oriented blockbusters fail to appear during a release period, the entire retail statistics for the continent plummet. Physical sales figures are now almost directly tied to the release cycles from Kyoto.

Digital-only is already a reality

For PlayStation and Xbox, the digital shift is already a reality, with downloads now accounting for well over 50 percent of sales in Europe. Online multiplayer titles and service games are consumed almost exclusively digitally.

Traditional single-player blockbusters and family-friendly titles are an exception. Games like "Astro Bot" or "Spider-Man 2" continue to generate stable sales figures in the retail sector and sometimes even secure the majority of sales. This is the exception, not the rule. This will end in 2028 when Sony... PlayStation disc finally buried.

The data from The Games Industry paints a sobering picture, at least for nostalgics. The physical market isn't dying a sudden death, but rather is being systematically phased out. Discs are leaving the mass market and mutating into a niche product for collectors and specific platforms.

Those who absolutely need plastic on their shelves will in future pay the price for a shrinking ecosystem. Everyone else is already downloading.