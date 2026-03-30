Castle Wolfenstein is back from the index: The classic shooter officially returns after 24 years.

"Return to Castle Wolfenstein" is no longer indexed, as the Federal Centre for Youth Protection (BzKJ) has prematurely removed all versions from its list of media harmful to minors. This ends an era of censorship debates surrounding the iconic id Software shooter in Germany.

The Federal Centre for the Protection of Children and Young People in the Media (BzKJ) has prematurely removed not only the original film from 2001, but also the console spin-offs "Tides of War" (Xbox) and "Operation Resurrection" (PS2) from the index.

A milestone in shooter history

When "Return to Castle Wolfenstein“When it was released back then, it was a technical marvel for us gamers. The Quake 3 engine conjured an atmosphere on the screen that perfectly balanced classic spy thriller and occult horror.”

However, the release in Germany was complicated from the start. While the violence itself remained untouched, the symbolism and story elements caused some consternation. The fact that the game was later banned despite a USK 16 rating for the censored version demonstrates how strictly the authorities operated at the time.

Why the cancellation is logical now

Early removal from the list after 24 years (normally it would be 25) is a rare exception. Review practices have changed. Since the USK (Entertainment Software Self-Regulation Body) has been allowed to apply the social adequacy clause to games with historical symbolism, the basis for evaluation has shifted.

What was considered harmful to minors in 2002 is often judged differently today in the context of artistic freedom and historical context. A piece of gaming culture has thus officially returned to the digital shelf, without the need for detours or imports.

This means that Wolfenstein (2009) is the last remaining game in the series still on the index. All modern installments from MachineGames are already available in their international versions in Germany. The removal of "Return to Castle Wolfenstein" paves the way for straightforward re-releases on platforms like Steam or GOG, without having to block German IPs.

The removal is primarily a victory for game archiving. Anyone who loved the multiplayer mode back then will know that "Return to Castle Wolfenstein" is still extremely precise in its gameplay. The fact that we can now access it without any legal gray areas is long overdue.