Review embargo for Marvel's Wolverine lifts five days before release

The first key codes for "Marvel's Wolverine" have been released. The review embargo will be lifted on September 10th at 17:00 PM German time – exactly five days before the release on September 15th, 2026.

PlayStation and developer Insomniac Games have surprisingly let the cat – or rather, the glutton – out of the bag early. Content creator Destin has already publicly confirmed his test code on Xbox Series X, and Insomniac's community manager, James Stevenson, followed suit. The message: The press will be given ample time to thoroughly examine Logan's adventures on the PS5.

Full trust instead of playing hide-and-seek?

A five-day head start before launch is a strong sign in today's industry. Publishers who keep their games under wraps until release day usually reek of problems. Anyone who sets an embargo almost a week in advance knows exactly what they're delivering.

Wanted to make sure everyone had plenty of time with the game ahead of our early September 10th review embargo! https://t.co/AiaI6XDKkQ — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) August 25, 2026

The title has now officially been Gold status achievedDevelopment is complete, and the discs are being pressed. According to the studio, the physical discs contain a fully playable version. A day-one patch for final polishing is still planned.

Meanwhile, Game Director Mike Daly remains characteristically unfazed by potential fan criticism. For the team, backlash is simply part of the game. The studio is already familiar with this dynamic from the Marvel's Spider-Man series, but apparently expects a fair amount of criticism.

What awaits us at the claw spectacle

Insomniac doesn't completely abandon the familiar Spider-Man formula, but strikes a noticeably grittier tone. "Marvel's Wolverine" is designed as a single-player action-adventure game and sends Logan on a quest to find kidnapped mutants, while his own dark past catches up with him.

The gameplay fully embraces Logan's familiar strengths: adamantium claws, heightened senses, regeneration, and uncompromising close-quarters combat from a third-person perspective. Instead of a single open-world template covering the entire map, there are various locations scattered globally.

An early embargo demonstrates confidence. However, whether the responsive feedback from the claws will prove effective in the long run, or whether it devolves into mindless button-mashing, remains to be seen in the tests on September 10th.