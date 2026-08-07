Road 96 Sequel teased: Return to the Highway

Road 96: THQ Nordic and DigixArt tease new series installment. A short teaser as part of the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2026 hints at the return of the popular adventure series Road 96.

THQ Nordic and DigixArt are sending us back to the highway. As part of the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2026, a first teaser for a new installment in the Road 96 series was released. Not a lengthy gameplay deep dive, but a targeted teaser for fans.

The clip relies heavily on recognition, featuring the familiar voices of characters John and Fanny. Fans will immediately perk up at the line, "Fanny, is that really you?" The trailer ends with the simple message, "Get back on the road." Nothing more. But that's enough for now.

For us gamers, this is great news, because "Road 96" thrives on its unpredictable atmosphere and procedural road trip mechanics. While the prequel Mile 0 offered deeper insights, the community is yearning for a true sequel with new or continued stories of those on the run. Whether it will be a full-fledged follow-up or another spin-off remains to be seen. The direction is definitely right.

The teaser does exactly what it's supposed to: build atmosphere without giving too much away. DigixArt knows how to craft narrative road trips. Now, these brief snippets of dialogue need to be quickly followed by concrete details about gameplay and release.

Which character from Petria do you think deserves a deeper continuation of their story in the next installment?