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Road 96 Sequel teased: Return to the Highway

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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THQ Nordic and DigixArt are teasing a new installment in the Road 96 series. Early comments from John and Fanny whet the appetite for more road trip adventures.

Road 96 Sequel

Road 96: THQ Nordic and DigixArt tease new series installment. A short teaser as part of the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2026 hints at the return of the popular adventure series Road 96.

THQ Nordic and DigixArt are sending us back to the highway. As part of the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2026, a first teaser for a new installment in the Road 96 series was released. Not a lengthy gameplay deep dive, but a targeted teaser for fans.

The clip relies heavily on recognition, featuring the familiar voices of characters John and Fanny. Fans will immediately perk up at the line, "Fanny, is that really you?" The trailer ends with the simple message, "Get back on the road." Nothing more. But that's enough for now.

For us gamers, this is great news, because "Road 96" thrives on its unpredictable atmosphere and procedural road trip mechanics. While the prequel Mile 0 offered deeper insights, the community is yearning for a true sequel with new or continued stories of those on the run. Whether it will be a full-fledged follow-up or another spin-off remains to be seen. The direction is definitely right.

The teaser does exactly what it's supposed to: build atmosphere without giving too much away. DigixArt knows how to craft narrative road trips. Now, these brief snippets of dialogue need to be quickly followed by concrete details about gameplay and release.

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