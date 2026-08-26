Rockstar confirms release date for GTA 6: Developers react to CyberLeak incidents

Rockstar Games will present the extended gameplay material for “GTA 6” as planned tomorrow, Thursday, and is sticking to the worldwide release date of November 19th.

The studio issued an official statement in response to the recent leaks from the hacker group CyberLeak, which have been circulating for days. shorter gameplay clips He posts it online. This also confirms the authenticity of the material. Now comes the offensive.

Rockstar is sticking to the release date of November 19th.

Rockstar Games describes the involuntary release of video footage as a major disappointment for the development team. However, the disruption to the usual marketing chain does not change the game's roadmap.

Source code development and pre-builds in large-scale projects of this scale are regularly leaked due to security vulnerabilities. The leaked snippets usually show unfinished systems, missing textures, and raw physics engine data. Such data rarely reflects the final optimization level of the console versions.

The PR damage arises primarily from distorted expectations within the community. official statement From Rockstar Games in detail:

"Hello everyone, We know many of you have been waiting to hear from us about the events of the past week. To say it was heartbreaking for our team to see gameplay videos of Grand Theft Auto VI leaked like this – and certainly not how we envisioned you seeing the game after all this time – would be an understatement. We are truly sorry that everything has taken so long – from finishing the game (we're almost there!) to releasing further details and official gameplay footage, and finally providing all the information you want to know. We're incredibly excited for you to get a more detailed look tomorrow. It took longer than we'd hoped to finalize the material, but as with everything we do, we know we need to exceed your expectations, and we're determined to deliver a result that lives up to your expectations and that you deserve. While it's unfortunate that the planned gameplay experience may now be affected by some spoilers, we hope you'll all wait a little longer to experience the game for yourselves on November 19th. We would like to thank all members of the community who reached out to us with supportive messages over the past week – your words have meant more to this team than you can imagine. Ultimately, we develop this game for you, and without you, we wouldn't have the privilege of developing games. We look forward to showing you more soon. Rockstar Games

Netflix collaboration brings first official gameplay footage

The material scheduled for tomorrow will released in collaboration with NetflixIt provides the first official look at the final game mechanics. After months of silence, this presentation sets the technical benchmark for performance on PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X.

The planned market launch on November 19th remains the primary goal. According to the development team, they are in the final stages of development.

The security vulnerability at Rockstar Games is leaving its mark on personnel and organization, but it changes little for players. Those who ignore incomplete preliminary leaks will receive the first validated preview of the actual engine performance tomorrow. November 19th remains the target date.